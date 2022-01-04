Klobuchar tells WCCO Capitol building is safer following changes since Jan. 6, 2021 riot

Minnesota senior US Senator Amy Klobuchar feels safer at the Capitol building following security changes made in reaction to the attack and occupation by protesters looking to disrupt the counting of presidential electoral votes.

Thursday marks one year since what many called an insurrection by supporters of President Trump.

"I feel much better about our security profile at the Capitol," Klobuchar told Vaneeta Sawkar on the WCCO Morning News. "We're better prepared."

What has changed is the top-level staff of the Capitol Police Department, outfitting officers with better equipment, as well as passing legislation making it easier to call in the National Guard.

"I cannot predict what outside forces could try to attack our Capitol," Klobuchar said. "But what I do know is that we're in a much better place. But that does not mean that there won't be attempts and threats against the Capitol in the future."

Klobuchar calls the Capitol building the beacon of our democracy.

"That's why it was attacked on Jan. 6," she said. "It's a moment where democracy can brush itself off, pick itself up, and move forward as we always do."

Klobuchar also predicted finalization and passes of the Freedom to Vote Act, which she said ensures fair and safe elections, ensuring voter registration and access, along with election integrity and security.

She has long said the measure will pass, even if Senators must suspend fillibuster rules to do it.