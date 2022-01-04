Suspect At Large Following Suffolk County Bank Robbery

The scene of the robbery. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island bank after threatening violence.

The incident began to unfold at 3:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at the Citibank branch in East Northport, located at 710 Larkfield Road, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, the man entered the bank and handed an employee a note threatening violence and demanding money. The teller complied and the man fled on foot.

The man is described as being white and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt under a dark-colored jacket. He was also wearing a COVID-type facemask.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

