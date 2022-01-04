ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suspect At Large Following Suffolk County Bank Robbery

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNPks_0dcOaxk100
The scene of the robbery. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island bank after threatening violence.

The incident began to unfold at 3:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at the Citibank branch in East Northport, located at 710 Larkfield Road, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, the man entered the bank and handed an employee a note threatening violence and demanding money. The teller complied and the man fled on foot.

The man is described as being white and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt under a dark-colored jacket. He was also wearing a COVID-type facemask.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

East Lansdowne Burglar Flees Home With Gun: Police

East Lansdowne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar who they say fled a home with cash and a gun. Surveillance footage captured the alleged burglar leaving the Melrose Avenue home around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday a 9mm handgun in its carrying case, according to police. Police...
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
East Northport, NY
East Northport, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Long Island#Suffolk County Police#Citibank#Covid
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Suffolk County Home

Firefighters battled a house fire on Long Island in which no one was injured. The fire broke out around 7:40 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, on Huyler Court in Setauket, said the Suffolk County Police. Firefighters, who found flames at the front door and in the basement, were able to put...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fairfield County School Staffer Arrested For Being Drunk While Teaching Student, Police Say

A Fairfield County school speech and language pathologist has been arrested after police say she allegedly fell asleep and was possibly drunk while teaching a student. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, when Westport Police were called to Greens Farms Elementary School for a report of a possibly impaired staff member, said Lieutenant David Wolf, of the Westport Police Department.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Chicopee Fatal Shooting Victim

The victim of a fatal shooting in Western Massachusetts has been identified. Hampden County resident Kelvin Cruz-Lopez, age 23, of Chicopee, was killed around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3 during a shooting on East Street, said the Hampden County District Attorney's Office. According to police, Cruz-Lopez was found when Chicopee...
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Voice

PA Restaurant Permanently Closes After 13 Years Following Owner Killing Armed Robber

The day after a Pennsylvania restaurant owner shot and killed an armed robber, they announced that the restaurant is permanently closing. Police were called to the deadly shooting at Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant located at 15 North Penn Street in York City on Tuesday night shortly before 7 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office and police.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
190K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy