Wait, what? At the end of the day, people are sick of hearing someone say “no worries” after telling a colleague “you’re on mute” during a Zoom call. That being said, folks are also way past promising to “circle back” after taking a “deep dive” into that latest report about … groan … supply chain issues. And can we please get everyone to stop referring to life two years into the pandemic as the “new normal?” Asking for a friend.

SCOTLAND ・ 6 DAYS AGO