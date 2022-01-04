PVCC closed due to power outage

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the vice president-elect on January 6, 2021, was evacuated from the Democratic National Committee headquarters that day when a pipe bomb was discovered, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. According to a U.S. Capitol Police timeline obtained by CBS News, the U.S....
Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday. That disclosure was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to...
Novak Djokovic will have to wait in Melbourne until at least Monday while his lawyers seek to appeal the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa, Reuters reported. The tennis star was denied entry into Australia on Wednesday, days after he was granted a medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements to play in the upcoming Australian Open.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday, days after he walked off the field shirtless in the middle of a game. The Buccaneers also denied Brown's Wednesday claim that the team was trying to force him to play on an injured ankle. While the Buccaneers acknowledged...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted last week of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, plans to request a new trial after a juror in her case revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse, her defense lawyers said Wednesday. The lawyers said in a letter...
Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
His poll numbers plummeting and Covid cases soaring, President Joe Biden began the new year desperate for a new narrative. On Thursday, Donald Trump's "bruised ego" may have handed it to him. In a forceful speech roundly described as his most powerful since he took office, Biden pinned responsibility for...
Comments / 0