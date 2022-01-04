ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

PVCC closed due to power outage

By News Staff
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Piedmont Virginia Community College is closed...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Charlottesville, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Charlottesville, VA
Business
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvcc#Piedmont College#Power Outage

Comments / 0

Community Policy