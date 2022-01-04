ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man repeatedly shot during Queens attempted carjacking: officials

By Kimberly Dole
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are investigating after a man was repeatedly shot during an attempted carjacking that happened in Queens on Monday night, authorities said.

Officials got a call for a man shot on 72nd Road, near 113th Street, in the Forest Hills neighborhood at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the 51-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest, according to the NYPD.

The victim was shot when two men attempted to steal the victim's Audi Q7, police said.

Man Shot @CitizenApp

112-41 72nd Rd Yesterday 9:38:56 PM EST

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he remained in stable condition early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The two suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

So far there have been no arrests made and an investigation remains ongoing.

