Giant 7-Foot-1-Inch Tall Man Doesn't Fit on Flight, Bumped to First Class

 5 days ago

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
Not by getting a coffee for the flight attendant or by using his frequent flier miles – This man from Atlanta was upgraded to first-class as he was just too tall to fit in economy seats.

“Stand Tall, Stand Proud. Know that you are unique and magnificent. You do not need the approval of others,” said Jonathan Lockwood Huie. Beau Brown, 29, is a very tall man, 7ft 1inch to be precise, who doesn’t need anyone’s approval but certainly needs the help of a flight attendant. Owing to his towering height, Brown faces challenges in the simplest of things every day of his life. That included a recent short-haul flight to North Carolina from Georgia, where his size again became a point of discussion that could end his trip before it had even begun. Being too tall to fit on a regular seat could mean the end of the trip, but for a change, the problem turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
