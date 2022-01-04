ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Court Calls For Iran To Pay Compensation For Downed 737

By Luke Bodell
simpleflying.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian court has ruled that Iran should pay $83 million in compensation to the families of six victims killed onboard Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752. Ontario’s Superior Court issued the default judgment on December 31st, although it is unclear how damages will be collected from Iran. $83...

dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Iran warns of danger if slain general's assassins go free

Iranian letter to the UN wants it to explore legal avenues and adopt a resolution condemning the US for the 2019 killing of General Qassem Soleimani. Iran has urged the United Nations to take formal legal action against the US for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani ahead of the two year-anniversary of his killing, which brought the two countries to the brink of war.
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

Canada, other nations vow action against Iran over reparations for downed jet

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Thursday said they had abandoned efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations for an airliner downed by Iran and would try to settle the matter according to international law. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the...
WORLD
heraldcourier.com

Canada plans to compensate indigenous children

Canada announced on Tuesday two agreements totalling C$40 billion ($31.5 billion) to compensate First Nations children who were taken from their families and put into the child welfare system. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
AMERICAS
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Iran ordered to pay more than £60m to families of victims from plane shot down in 2020

A court in Canada has ruled that Iran should pay $84m (£62m) in damages to families of six people with Canadian citizenship or residency who were killed in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by the Iranian military in 2020.A judge in Ontario earlier ruled that Iran intentionally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 with two surface-to-air missiles in January 2020 killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians.The disaster prompted some families of the victims to sue Iran in Canadian civil court. A total of 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents of Canada died in the tragedy.The...
WORLD
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Iran holds mass funeral for '80s war dead amid nuclear talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Thousands of mourners poured into the streets of Iranian cities on Thursday for the mass funeral of 250 victims of the Iran-Iraq war, a testament to the brutal conflict’s widespread scale and enduring legacy 35 years later. A funeral procession carrying the remains...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Series of attacks highlights reach of Iran-allied militias

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, armed drones targeted Baghdad’s international airport, and hackers hit a major Israeli newspaper Monday — a string of assaults that showed the reach of Iran-allied militias on the second anniversary of America’s killing of a top Iranian general.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
MILITARY
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Is Iran trying to spark a civil war in Israel?

Iran continues to spread revolution and violence throughout the Middle East. Including in Israel. As the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis, or CAMERA, documented, in May 2021, Iran greenlighted its Gaza-based proxies to attack the Jewish state. Over the course of eleven days, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups indiscriminately launched rockets at Israeli civilians while using human shields as cover, prompting a response by Israeli Defense Forces.
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Canada reaches agreements to compensate indigenous children over discriminatory system

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada announced on Tuesday it is entering into a pair of non-binding agreements totalling C$40 billion ($31.5 billion) to compensate First Nations children harmed by a discriminatory child welfare system and to reform that system. The agreements in principle set a framework for “final” settlement agreements,...
SOCIETY

