Rural communities in Michigan can expect to be shown more love in 2022 with the creation of the Office of Rural Development. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Tuesday establishing the Office of Rural Development within the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to create a space for all rural matters and to provide guidance on pressing issues in rural Michigan, according to a press release from Whitmer's office.

