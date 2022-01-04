ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' Jared Goff: Uncertain to play in finale

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Goff (knee) has a "50-50" chance of playing in Sunday's game against the Packers, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. Campbell noted that for the...

www.cbssports.com

detroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell gives promising update on Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have been without QB Jared Goff but it sounds like there is a chance they get him back for their final game against the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a promising update on Goff. The first injury report of the week...
NFL
Tim Boyle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions QB Jared Goff hopeful to play vs. Packers, limited in practice

The Detroit Lions have missed having Jared Goff at quarterback in the last two games. It turns out Goff has really missed being on the field for the team, too. Even with the team floundering to the end of a season where Detroit sits at 2-13-1, Goff thinks it’s very important to get back in the lineup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. And he will be if his wounded knee allows it.
NFL
FanSided

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hoping to play Sunday against the Packers

After missing the last two games, Lions quarterback Jared Goff is hoping to return for Sunday’s season finale. Coming off a big win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. He was cleared last week, but a knee injury that caused him to briefly leave the game against Arizona led to him missing last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff Addresses His Week 18 Playing Status

Starting quarterback Jared Goff has missed the last two games for the Detroit Lions, but is holding out hope he can play in the season finale. Goff missed Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and then sat out Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Backup Tim Boyle started both games–losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks–in his place.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL

