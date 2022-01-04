ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Case Keenum: Could play Week 18

Keenum could start in the Browns' season finale Sunday against the Bengals with Baker Mayfield weighing whether to undergo surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder prior to the Week 18 game or...

FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
abc17news.com

Browns’ No. 2 QB Keenum admires Mayfield’s ‘gutsiest’ season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum had a front-row seat to watch Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield play through injuries this season. Keenum, who made one start so Mayfield could let his left shoulder heal, said he’s never seen a tougher performance by an NFL quarterback. Keenum is starting Sunday’s season finale against Cincinnati since Mayfield is opting to skip the game to undergo surgery and have a torn labrum in his left shoulder repaired. Keenum is embracing the chance to make his second start and said all of Cleveland’s backups are eager to put a positive finish on a disappointing season.
SportsGrid

Will Bengals’ Joe Burrow Play In Week 18 vs. Browns?

ESPN’s Ben Baby reports that Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, doesn’t expect to play in the regular-season finale against the Browns. Burrow led the Bengals to a 34-31 win over the Chiefs in Week 17. The victory also gave the Bengals their first divisional title since the 2015 season.
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
247Sports

Browns Baker Mayfield, Sione Takitaki to injured reserve; Case Keenum excited to start in season finale

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns officially ended quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Sione Takitaki's seasons by placing them on injured reserve on Wednesday, both with shoulder injuries. The Browns also activated linebacker Tony Fields from the reserve-COVID-19 list. With Mayfield going to injured reserve, quarterback Nick Mullens was promoted...
arcamax.com

Browns backup QB Case Keenum: Baker Mayfield playing through injuries some weeks 'was a small miracle'

With Baker Mayfield's 2021 season over, the Browns quarterback's backup revealed Wednesday just how shocking it was at times to see him play injured. "I've watched him get hit a little bit closer than most people — maybe his wife and his mom and then me," Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum said on Zoom. "I might be third just to see how carefully he gets up, but he's tough.
clevelandbrowns.com

Case Keenum shows appreciation for Baker Mayfield, cherishes chance to start Sunday

Case Keenum's respect and admiration for Baker Mayfield grew considerably in 2021. Keenum, the Browns' backup QB and ninth-year veteran, was side-by-side with Mayfield as he persevered through a torn shoulder labrum suffered in Week 2. Mayfield still played 12 of the Browns' next 14 games and gave them his all throughout a playoff run that ended in Week 17 due to difficult losses from the Browns and results in games Sunday around the league. Not much about the season was easy for Mayfield, but Keenum watched as he put his best foot forward toward giving the Browns the best shot at the playoffs.
