Las Vegas, NV

David Lee Roth Cancels All Of His Las Vegas Farewell Shows

By Andrew Magnotta
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

David Lee Roth will not be retiring this winter like he planned, with a career-spanning residency at the Las Vegas House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Last week, Roth called off the first two concerts of the residency — New Year's Eve and New Year's Day — due to "unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows."

By Monday evening, a Las Vegas Review-Journal report confirmed that the rest of the shows were cancelled as well. Refunds will be automatically processed and ticket-holders will be notified directly.

The Van Halen co-founder's retirement announcement was first issued early last fall . Roth planned a handful of Las Vegas shows this winter to celebrate his career and say goodbye. The shows sold so well that Roth added four additional gigs in early-December .

But Roth, who has alluded to various health issues in recent years, is apparently loathe to press on his with the festivities during the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.

"My doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger [my] future," he said in an initial statement announced his retirement.

Roth has yet to address the cancellation directly, save for a vague social media post late-Monday, depicting a mountain in the center of a stark landscape.

"A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas," it read.

There is no word yet on whether Roth will try and reschedule later this year.

