ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNQcT_0dcOYXyz00

NEW YORK (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club’s purebred lineup.

The club announced Tuesday that it’s recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they’re eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the AKC’s big annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show.

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

The mudi (pronounced like “moody”) descended from long lines of Hungarian sheepdogs before a museum director took an interest in the breed and gave it a name around 1930. Fans say the medium-sized, shaggy dogs are vigorous, versatile and hard-working, able to herd sheep, hunt boar, snag rats and compete in canine sports such as agility and dock diving.

“They’re very perceptive, and they have a subtle quality” and are very trainable, but need things to do, said Kim Seiter, an Oak Ridge, New Jersey, dog agility trainer who has four of them. “They’re not for the inactive person.”

The dogs — the proper plural is “mudik” — were featured on postage stamps in their homeland in 2004, as were some other Hungarian breeds.

The Russian toy developed from small English terriers that gained the fancy of Russian elites by the early 1700s. The diminutive dogs — supposed to weigh no more than 6.5 pounds (2.7 kg) — have a leggy silhouette, perky expression and lively demeanor, although they can be reserved with strangers, breeders say.

The AKC is the United States’ oldest purebred dog registry. It recognizes 199 breeds, including the two newcomers, and acts as a governing body for many dog shows.

Suit filed after lost dog with owner’s number on collar adopted

Recognition requirements include having at least 300 dogs of the breed spread around at least 20 states and promulgating a breed standard that specifies ideal features, from temperament to toes. Many popular hybrid or “designer” breeds, such as Labradoodles and puggles, aren’t recognized, but it’s possible they could be someday if breeders decide to pursue it.

Some animal rights and welfare advocates deplore dog breeding and the market for purebreds, saying they spur puppy mills and strand adoptable pets in shelters.

The AKC says breeding can be done responsibly and preserves somewhat predictable characteristics that help people find and commit to the right dog for them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Fatality crash in Mount Vernon last night

MOUNT VERNON, MO.– One driver is dead after rear-ending a diesel on westbound I44 and being ejected from the vehicle last night. Luis Javianne Pacheo Lopez, 25, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Lakin Funeral Home. Marvin David Hernandez Soto, 27, also of Tulsa Oklahoma was the driver and […]
MOUNT VERNON, MO
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital responds to backlash over new masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield is responding to feedback on its new masking and policy. As of January 3rd, the Springfield hospital is no longer allowing cloth masks inside the hospital. A level 2 droplet mask (a medical grade mask) or higher grade will be required. Anyone who does not have a mask […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#American Kennel Club#Toy Dog#Ap#Hungarian#Russian#Mudi#Westminster Kennel Club#English#Recognition
Hello Magazine

5 best dog breeds for inexperienced first-time owners

With Christmas coming, some families may choose to gift a dog to a loved one - but as well all know, a dog isn't just for Christmas. Getting a pet is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly, especially if you're a first-time dog owner. There are over 200 different...
PETS
countryliving.com

6 empathetic dog breeds great for emotional support

Although all dogs provide endless love and companionship, some breeds are more empathetic than others. From Labradors to Golden Retrievers, there are plenty of emotional support dog breeds that will excel at comforting you in times of stress — and understand just how you feel. "Some dog breeds are...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
akc.org

How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

For a lot of new dog owners, it can be difficult to determine how often you should give your dog a bath. The truth is, the answer depends on a lot of things. “How frequently a pet needs a bath greatly varies based upon their breed, lifestyle, length of coat, and how much homework a pet owner is willing to do,” says Beth Cristiano, owner of Pretty Paws LLC, headquartered in Harrison, N.Y.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Why do dogs like to sleep under the covers? It all comes down to nature

Fewer struggles are as frustrating as tossing and turning at night, and finally finding the perfect sleeping position feels oh-so-good. Both humans and their furry friends can appreciate the bliss of discovering a comfy spot beneath the blankets, though it might not seem as normal for your pup’s sleeping routine. So, why do dogs sleep under the covers?
PETS
BGR.com

These popular pet toys can choke your dog or cat so there’s an urgent recall

A few days ago, we told you to stop feeding your dog a particular type of food. That's because it tested positive for Salmonella, which is obviously quite dangerous. That's not the only recall pet owners should be aware of right now. There's a brand new recall for pet toys that pose a choking hazard. If you have any of the Aldi advent calendars for cats and dogs that are mentioned in this recall, you should ensure your pets can't reach them.
PET SERVICES
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS
Insider

The 6 best cat dewormers in 2022

If your cat has tapeworm, roundworm, or hookworm, they'll need a dewormer. With advice from vets, we chose the best cat dewormers to eliminate parasites.
PETS
pethelpful.com

3 Essential Things Every Dog Owner Should Know

Sandra is a veterinary assistant and has worked at various animal hospitals. She is a mother to a GSD, Siberian Husky and two cats. It's been such a pleasure learning more about animal behavior and pet care in the last year. Being in the veterinary assistant program has given me the chance to learn things that will be valuable to me whether I'm out in the field or hanging out at home with my furry children.
PETS
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Giant bite photographed on huge 15-foot great white shark

Photographer Jalil Najafov took the photo of a lifetime while diving in Isla Guadalupe, Mexico: He spotted a gigantic great white female shark with a ring of teeth marks around her side, encompassing her entire chest. The shocking photo garnered significant attention on social media. "On rare occasions, during mating...
ANIMALS
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy