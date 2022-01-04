ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3Fo1_0dcOYW6G00

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn’t make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.

Proof-of-vaccination mandates rolling out in more cities

People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

And the vaccines are still doing their job on that front, particularly for people who’ve gotten boosters.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still offer strong protection against serious illness from omicron. While those initial doses aren’t very good at blocking omicron infection, boosters — particularly with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — rev up levels of the antibodies to help fend off infection.

Omicron could be ‘beginning of the end’ former Trump health official says

Omicron appears to replicate much more efficiently than previous variants. And if infected people have high virus loads, there’s a greater likelihood they’ll pass it on to others, especially the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people who get the virus are more likely to have mild symptoms, if any, since the shots trigger multiple defenses in your immune system, making it much more difficult for omicron to slip past them all.

Advice for staying safe hasn’t changed. Doctors say to wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and get vaccinated and boosted. Even though the shots won’t always keep you from catching the virus, they’ll make it much more likely you stay alive and out of the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
Springfield, MO
Vaccines
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Springfield, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Springfield, MO
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Covid#Omicron#Trump
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website. Mercy says if you do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital responds to backlash over new masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield is responding to feedback on its new masking and policy. As of January 3rd, the Springfield hospital is no longer allowing cloth masks inside the hospital. A level 2 droplet mask (a medical grade mask) or higher grade will be required. Anyone who does not have a mask […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth dealing with shortage of COVID-19 treatment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monoclonal antibodies, a treatment that can help people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are becoming scarce, according to CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards. Edwards tweeted Tuesday evening that Cox is not able to control its supply of monoclonal antibodies. CoxHealth is given an allocation from the federal government. Edwards says […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth to provide telemed services for Bolivar Schools

BOLIVAR, MO– A partnership with CoxHealth to provide telemed services for staff and students has been approved by the Bolivar School Board. The new Virtual Clinic would allow parents in most cases the opportunity to stay at work or home and provide students and their families healthcare services without having to leave the school grounds. […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 in Springfield: Health Department reports highest single-day case count since 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and hospital leaders say they’re concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the area. According to Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns, there have been 473 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County. “This is the highest number reported in a single day in Greene County since the end of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy