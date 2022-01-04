ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NC trooper dies after own brother responds to traffic stop, hits trooper and detained driver

By Nexstar Media Wire, Patrick Zarcone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqCVZ_0dcOYUKo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0BrX_0dcOYUKo00
Trooper John S. Horton (Photo: NC State Highway Patrol)

MOORESBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was killed by his own brother in a collision during a traffic stop in Rutherford County on Monday night, authorities said.

According to Sgt. Chris Knox with the NCSHP, Trooper James N. Horton was heading to assist with a traffic stop conducted by his brother, Trooper John S. Horton, at approximately 8:58 p.m. when the incident occurred.

While nearing the scene of the traffic stop, James Horton lost control of his vehicle and slammed into his brother’s patrol vehicle and then hit his brother and the driver who had been stopped as they stood on the side of the road, Knox said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. John Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he later died, said Knox.

James Horton was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal collision. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WITN

Troopers in fatal Rutherford County crash were brothers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state trooper in Rutherford County has died after his brother, who is also a state trooper, crashed into him during a traffic stop. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 p.m. Monday night during a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

NC Hwy Patrol Trooper & Stopped Driver Struck & Killed By Another Trooper

Monday night, NC State Highway Patrol Trooper John S. Horton and his stopped driver died after being struck by another Trooper’s vehicle during a traffic stop. WRAL says the other Trooper was his brother James N. Horton. James Horton came to assist his brother with the stop, but lost...
TRAFFIC
WRAL

NC trooper accidentally hit by his brother's car dies

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A North Carolina State trooper and a driver were killed during a traffic stop when the trooper's brother, the officer coming to aid, accidentally crashed into them, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Knox
The Independent

Man charged over wife’s death after he stopped her driving drunk and she was hit by car

An Alabama man has reportedly sued a police department for arresting him after stopping his allegedly drunk wife, who was hit by a motorist, from driving home.Jason Todd, 42, was charged with manslaughter over his wife, Tonya Anderson’s, death in August 2018. She was walking along the northbound shoulder of Highway 31 when she was fatally hit. She had wanted to drive home but Mr Todd refused to allow it, as reported by AL.com.Police in Canton, Alabama, accused him of throwing away her keys following an argument in front of Friends Steakhouse in Clanton, Alabama, as evidence for the manslaughter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Officers: Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized during investigation

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Forest City Police Department announced that they worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office to seize over six pounds of drugs during a recent investigation. Officers said the investigation began when they tried to pull over a vehicle near Beaver Street on Monday. Following...
FOREST CITY, NC
chautauquatoday.com

Troopers arrest Kennedy woman during traffic stop

State Police in Jamestown report that a Kennedy woman is facing charges after troopers attempted to pull her over for driving erratically on 2nd Street in Kennedy on Saturday. While attempting to arrest 59-year-old Katherine DePasquale, troopers say she tried to flee the scene. DePasquale was charged with DWI and obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree. DePasquale refused to provide a breath sample while at SP Jamestown, and troopers transported her to the Chautauqua County Jail.
KENNEDY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Sgt#Ncshp#Trooper James N Horton#The State Highway Patrol#Rochesterfirst
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Wyoming Trooper Jumps To Avoid Out-Of-Control Driver In Snowstorm

(CBS4) – Quick doesn’t seem to fully describe a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper’s reaction when a driver came barreling toward him. WHP shared video of the incredible moment on social media on Wednesday. (credit: Wyoming State Patrol) The trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 80, just west of Laramie, on Tuesday, when another vehicle shot off the road, right at him. Two troopers appeared pulled over, and one was walking back to his own vehicle when a semi drove by, and the trooper took notice. Then, a few steps later, the trooper jumped to the right seemingly trying to avoid something, but then...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blavity.com

Woman Found Unresponsive After A Date With Older White Man. Police Said The Man Was A Nice Guy And Didn't Need To Be Questioned.

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, family is searching for answers after their 23-year-old daughter was found unconscious in her apartment and died days before Christmas. Lauren Smith-Fields was found unresponsive on Dec. 12 after a date with an unknown older white male who she met on the online dating app Bumble, Westchester News 12 reports.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy