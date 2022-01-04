Worth Watching: Beginning of the End for ‘This Is Us’ and ‘black-ish,’ New Tuesday Comedies

With the final season of Black-ish set to air in 2022, there has never been a better time to recap the savageness of Diane (Marsai Martin), who was unarguably the queen of shade. With the trait she most likely inherited from her grandmother, Ruby, a moment with Diane, especially when she was on her bad day, ended with complete annihilation. If she wasn’t scaring the hell out of her parents or Charlie (Deon Cole), she was unashamedly going in on her siblings or a random parent at the park. While there were some sweet and cute Diane moments, particularly those she shared with her twin, Jack (Miles Brown), every other time was savage time, and these were the most savage of them all:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO