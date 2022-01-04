Katie Holmes Embraced the Cold in a Seriously Good Coat

We're always keeping an eye out for the next stylish handbag, and one of the most interesting ones we've seen in a while was carried by none other than Katie Holmes. A few weeks back, the Dawson's Creek alum attended the Kate Spade Summer 2022 presentation in New York wearing an ensemble courtesy of the host brand. Holmes's outfit included a sleek, but simple black shirtdress, with a cinched waist and buttons down the top half. She paired the Kate Spade Montauk dress with matching knee-high boots that were adorned with sparkly accents at the toes.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO