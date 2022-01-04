ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won't be RedWolves

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#American Football#Brigade#Sentinels#Defenders#Red Hogs
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Jemele Hill Responds To Ohio State Message From Cardale Jones

Over the weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made a number of serious accusations about his former program and his previous head coach, Urban Meyer. In a series of tweets during and after the Buckeyes appearance in the Rose Bowl, Williamson alleged that Meyer had threatened him and used a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy, while he was in charge of the Ohio State program.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Magic 95.5

Ohio State closing concession stands at sporting events

  According to NBC4i, with athletics set to pick up again at the Ohio State University, the school has announced that due to the spread of COVID-19, concession stands will be closed at all upcoming sporting events. In an announcement made Tuesday, the Ohio State Department of Athletics said the closure will begin immediately, adding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sportico

Timing, Change and the Evolution of College Sports

Today’s guest columnist is John Brody, chief revenue officer at Learfield. Timing is everything in life. And right now, the college sports industry is in the midst of historic and mind-blowing transformation, evolving at breakneck speed, accelerated by COVID-19. Timing matters, and so does one’s ability to take advantage of the opportunity it can present. How has timing played a role in my career? I have been extremely fortunate to have learned and grown at incredible places at transformative times in their history. Whether it was America’s obsession with the McGwire/Sosa home run race and the creation and execution of the All-Century Team...
NFL
On3.com

2023 4-star EDGE Yhonzae Pierre talks favorites

Eufala, Ala. EDGE Yhonzae Pierre has close to 20 offers and after taking the fall the watch schools play and establish relationships, he has made his first cut. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound junior ranks as the No. 40 prospect in the country in the On300. He is being pursued by some top programs and he has eight on top of his list.
SPORTS
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy