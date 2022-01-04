ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

BM5: Basking in Rosy glow | All-Star additions? | Three Buckeyes on the spot

By Dan Rubin
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you blend Rose Bowl glow with high-level recruiting while navigating the transfer portal?. It won't be easy. But that's what Duane Long is here to do. We take...

247sports.com

iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
247Sports

LSU football: Interim coach Brad Davis opens up on Brian Kelly, Tigers' future

LSU interim head football coach Brad Davis walked off the field with his held high following Tuesday night's 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, doing so with the knowledge his players gave everything they had against the Wildcats. As a new era now begins for the Tigers with Brian Kelly as head coach, Davis believes the program is in great hands as it looks to getting back to being a national championship contender.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Utah State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Jemele Hill Responds To Ohio State Message From Cardale Jones

Over the weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made a number of serious accusations about his former program and his previous head coach, Urban Meyer. In a series of tweets during and after the Buckeyes appearance in the Rose Bowl, Williamson alleged that Meyer had threatened him and used a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy, while he was in charge of the Ohio State program.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kevin Sumlin, Mike Riley among inaugural head coaches revealed for USFL reboot

Former Power 5 college football head coaches Kevin Sumlin and Mike Riley are among the inaugural lineup of head coaches for the reboot of the USFL, it was revealed Thursday. Sumlin will coach the Houston Gamblers, while Riley will coach the New Jersey Generals. Sumlin is perhaps best known for...
NFL
247Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has 'defied logic' ahead of showdown with Alabama's Bryce Young, Paul Finebaum says

The 2021 college football season is set to come to an end on Monday, as the College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played between Alabama and Georgia in Indianapolis. The quarterback battle between Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett is one that might not look great on paper but is a great matchup, according to Paul Finebaum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Baltimore Sun

St. Frances football star Derrick Moore honors fallen teammate Aaron Wilson, earns MVP award at Under Armour All-America Game

St. Frances football star Derrick Moore had one primary goal on Sunday when he was amongst the country’s finest playing in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida. Recently named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end wanted to make his fallen St. Frances teammate proud, dedicating his performance to Aaron Wilson, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pleasanton Express

ATASCOSA ALL STARS

The 44th annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game will take place this Saturday evening at 5 p.m. in the Alamodome. Taking part in this year’s All Star Game will be four athletes from Atascosa County. Jourdanton’s Luke Tapp and Robert Miranda will be teammates on the Black All-Star...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
247Sports

BM5: Covid can't stop Murph | Recruiting booms continue | Buckeyes enter 2022 with needed momentum

Our Patrick Murphy tested postive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but that can't slow him down. Patrick joins Dave Biddle to discuss a variety of topics, including Ohio State landing 4-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, the Buckeyes being the favorite to land 4-star defensive tackle Hero Kanu who will announce his decision at Saturday's All-American Bowl, how OSU's win in the Rose Bowl gives them much needed momentum going into the 2022 season, and thoughts on Jim Knowles taking over the Buckeyes' defense and when the media might get a chance to speak with him for the first time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247Sports

NC State OL Chandler Zavala denied medical waiver by NCAA

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State offensive lineman Chandler Zavala has been denied a medical waiver by the NCAA for the 2022 season. Sources within the Wolfpack football program told Pack Pride it's a "done deal," and that Zavala will no longer have eligibility to play college football. Zavala was pursuing...
NFL
247Sports

Kyler Murray sends message to Dillon Gabriel flip from UCLA to Oklahoma

On the same day Oklahoma saw quarterback Caleb Williams enter the NCAA transfer portal, the Sooners flipped UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel from UCLA. Gabriel joins a program with a long line of success at the quarterback position in recent history, including 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Gabriel posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Video clips of future Buckeyes in action from All-American Bowl practice

SAN ANTONIO -- A very talented group of future Buckeyes were in action during Wednesday’s All-American Bowl practice in the Alamodome. Bucknuts was on hand covering the practice. Ohio State signees/commitments working out were quarterback Devin Brown, wide receivers Kyion Grayes and Kojo Antwi, offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, George...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

