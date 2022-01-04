ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson: Confirms He’s The Father Of Maralee Nichols Baby & Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian

By Don Juan Fasho
 2 days ago

Tristan Thompson has admitted to being the father to Maralee Nichols baby and then apologizes to Khole.

In a statement posted via Instagram Stories, Tristan writes:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” ( LoveBScott )

