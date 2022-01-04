ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Director, Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems, UNESCO Education Sector

World Bank Blogs
 3 days ago

Borhene Chakroun is an engineer and has a PhD in Education Sciences from Bourgogne University in France. Borhene worked, during the 1990s, as trainer, chief trainer, project manager. He...

blogs.worldbank.org

World Bank Blogs

Lead Infrastructure Specialist, Infrastructure Finance, PPPs & Guarantees Global Practice, World Bank

Clive has worked on the development of markets for infrastructure services and the contracting of basic services to the private sector through public-private partnerships (PPPs) for over 25 years, including in his native United Kingdom, Australia, and many countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. He has published on infrastructure regulation, private provision of basic services, and institutional mechanisms for implementing PPPs.
bakingbusiness.com

ASB announces new education and training director

KANSAS CITY – The American Society of Baking (ASB) has named Amy Leigh Beecher as its first education and training director. Ms. Beecher will serve as ASB’s lead in creating and implementing education opportunities for the baking industry, bringing her experience in higher education, distillery and food ingredients learning and baking training to the role.
World Bank Blogs

Green, resilient, and inclusive development: Lessons from Sri Lanka

A new development paradigm is emerging which aims for a post-pandemic economic recovery that is more sustainable and resilient to shocks and leaves no one behind. The World Bank’s new approach is called Green, Resilient and Inclusive Development, or GRID, which seeks to support clients to holistically address the related crises of climate change, COVID-19, and inequality.
#Unesco#European Union#Lifelong Learning#Education Sciences#Unesco Education Sector#Bourgogne University#Eu#Unesco Hq
pymnts

mPharma Raises $35M to Expand Healthcare Access in Africa

Ghana-based health tech startup mPharma has raised $35 million to build a chain of community pharmacies across Africa as it races to be the primary healthcare service provider for millions, TechCrunch reported Wednesday (Jan. 5). Co-founder and CEO Gregory Rockson told the news organization that the new funding will be...
EurekAlert

Managing for climate change with the resist–accept–direct framework

The BioScience Talks podcast features discussions of topical issues related to the biological sciences. Natural resource managers worldwide face a growing challenge: Global change increasingly propels ecosystems on strong trajectories toward irreversible ecological transformations. As once-familiar historical ecological conditions fade, managers need new approaches to guide decision-making. In a special section in BioScience, three dozen authors, led by National Park Service (NPS) ecologist Gregor Schuurman and US Geological Survey social scientist Amanda Cravens, describe the Resist–Accept–Direct (RAD) framework, designed for and by managers. The collection of articles, with an introductory article from Dr. Schuurman outlining the framework, is focused on understanding and responding to the challenges of stewarding ecological systems in a time of intensifying global change.
SpaceRef

Astrobiology Science Conference 2022 - AbSciCon Session: DEIA in Astrobiology, Now Accepting Abstracts

Let’s continue the conversation and develop our movement to. We are in a time of singular opportunity to co-create anti-racist culture in our selves, lives, and workplaces. The reexamination of policies and practices of DEIA at our affiliated institutions is a major part of this process. This session solicits abstracts describing examples of DEIA policy and practice at your institution that are successful, or those that are incomplete and can be framed as case studies from which we can all learn. This session also solicits abstracts describing our aspirations for ideal DEIA policy and practice, describing potential ideas, programs, scenarios, etc. that could be implemented. Please include a discussion of why things are working or not working, and what is needed to bring envisioned ideas to life.
geekwire.com

Tracking Innovation Through the COVID-19 Crisis: USA Launch of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) is proud to partner with the Portulans Institute and Cornell’s Johnson Business School to discuss how American innovation has fared during the pandemic and how its progress stacks up against other nations. Experts will discuss the state of innovation in America in the context of the recently launched Global Innovation Index (GII) 2021 report.
World Bank
roi-nj.com

Zorn named director of education and business development at NJBankers

Jenn Zorn, who joined the New Jersey Bankers Association more than two decades ago as an executive assistant, was named executive vice president and director of education and business development, the association announced this week. NJBankers CEO John McWeeney said he was thrilled to make the announcement. “Jenn has been...
EDUCATION
World Bank Blogs

World Bank Statement on Algeria Economic Monitor

In recent days, several news articles were published regarding the World Bank’s Algeria Economic Monitor. Some of these articles included factually incorrect statements about the content of the report, prepared with the greatest rigor, and its authors, a team of economists working in the Maghreb region. We would like to point out that the World Bank produces regular economic reports for its member countries. The Algeria Economic Monitor is produced twice a year by World Bank staff economists and the latest edition, published on December 22, 2021, is available here. The report, which undergoes a thorough quality review before it is released, is based exclusively on publicly available data that is referenced in the report, or data that is supplied directly by member country authorities. Its purpose is to contribute to knowledge and dialogue on the economic and social development of the country. The conclusions of the report are consistent with official data available at the report’s data cut-off date (November 1st, 2021), most of which is presented in the bulletin of the Central Bank of Algeria published on December 22, 2021.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Free rapid antigen tests makes economic sense for governments, our analysis shows

Following considerable public pressure over the past few weeks, the federal government has announced concession card holders will soon be able to collect up to ten free rapid antigen tests over three months. But everyone else will continue to have to purchase their own rapid antigen tests, which cost upwards of A$10 a test. In countries like Singapore, the UK and Germany, rapid antigen tests are free for everyone. We’ve developed a model that estimates how cost-effective a policy of government-funded rapid antigen tests for all Australians would be. We’ve released our economic analysis as a pre-print online, which is yet to be...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where Taxes Most Effectively Close the Income Gap

Income inequality has become a major topic of political discourse all over the world, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Many governments adopted aggressive stimulus programs to put money into the hands of consumers. The United States Government established the Paycheck Protection Program to give small businesses funds to meet payroll and benefits costs, and […]
INCOME TAX
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
pymnts.com

AFG Expands into the Philippines with JazzPay Acquisition

ASEAN Fintech Group (AFG), the Singapore-based venture capital company, has acquired JazzyPay, the digital payments provider valued at $1.8 million, AFG announced on Thursday (Jan. 6). JazzyPay allows businesses to accept cashless payments. The Philippines-based company boasts seamless onboarding that enable merchants to quickly adopt online payments and integrate its...
BUSINESS

