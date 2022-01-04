Director, Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems, UNESCO Education Sector

In recent days, several news articles were published regarding the World Bank’s Algeria Economic Monitor. Some of these articles included factually incorrect statements about the content of the report, prepared with the greatest rigor, and its authors, a team of economists working in the Maghreb region. We would like to point out that the World Bank produces regular economic reports for its member countries. The Algeria Economic Monitor is produced twice a year by World Bank staff economists and the latest edition, published on December 22, 2021, is available here. The report, which undergoes a thorough quality review before it is released, is based exclusively on publicly available data that is referenced in the report, or data that is supplied directly by member country authorities. Its purpose is to contribute to knowledge and dialogue on the economic and social development of the country. The conclusions of the report are consistent with official data available at the report’s data cut-off date (November 1st, 2021), most of which is presented in the bulletin of the Central Bank of Algeria published on December 22, 2021.

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO