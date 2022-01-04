Online Course: Learn to Draw Realistic Portraits

Learn Kumiko, a traditional Japanese woodworking design technique. In this online course, you will learn how to combine geometry, patterns, and clean lines to craft decorative artworks with this ancient Japanese technique. Matt Kenney, a professional furniture maker will teach you all the steps needed to create delicate pieces of art with wood.
Available for download on Adobe Stock, this oil painting photo effect mockup works amazing even in large poster sizes. Pixelbuddha is a studio passionate about creating digital tools for the creative community. Their oil painting poster photo effect mockup is optimized for a high resolution of 3000 x 4500 px. The mockup comes with two hyper-realistic painting styles and you can use them for both web and print projects. Please note, photos or design elements that are shown in the preview are for display only. They are not included in the downloaded file. You can add your own images in seconds.
Learn step by step the essentials of graphic design and art direction to create eye-catching brand identities. Do you want to know how to design a visual identity and build a professional brand book using key art direction and graphic design techniques? If so, this premium online course by Art Director, Designer, and Photographer Linus Lohoff might be perfect for you. The mainly recommended software for this course includes Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe Photoshop. In 16 lessons, you can learn everything you need to know from conception and sketching logos to complete brand visuals or how you create a brand book.
Learn all the artisanal methods for making cement tiles with professional finishes. Online and at your own pace, this course by Juan Manuel Rossi will help you to learn how to design and manufacture your own tiles from scratch using simple tools. In 14 lessons, you will follow all the artisan methods step by step. It feels so fulfilling working with colored cement to achieve eye-catching results. By the end of the online course, you will understand how to create new artistic styles to breathe life into a unique space.
After the Renaissance, art continued to flourish throughout most of Europe. 17th-century Spain was marked by a period of creative revival known as the Spanish Golden Age, which coincided with the drama and opulence of the Baroque period. Of the many influential artists that emerged during this time, one is best known for his honest and exquisite portraits of royalty: the Spanish painter Diego Velázquez.
For any business, an engaged online community can be of great value. But creating, engaging, and growing these communities can be a challenge. There are, however, several courses you can attend to learn the secrets of community management. Below, we’ve listed down the seven best courses for community management.
Learn to upcycle vintage furniture with different painting techniques. This is an online course by furniture artist Chloe Kempster. From wax to paintbrushes, students will take a look at the different materials needed for the online course. Then they will discover how to find the perfect vintage furniture piece for upcycling by taking into account the materials it is made from as well as its condition, and more. Chloe Kempster demonstrates various painting techniques before telling their students how to create a mood board and choose a color scheme for their unique vintage furniture designs. Thereafter, she will teach us how to prepare all these different furniture pieces for painting and how to use chalk paint to achieve a one-color paint effect. But that’s not enough, students will discover the possibilities of waxing for protecting their furnishings and intensifying their colors. Chloe also demonstrates how to achieve an ombré effect with furniture using multiple colors before adding botanical details to the surface. In the end, we will learn how to add finishing touches to our furniture pieces to make them both functional and stunning.
American Sign Language (ASL) is an incredibly diverse and useful language. If you want to learn a language that doesn’t require you to make a sound, then you’ll want The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle while the price has dropped to $20 (from $618). This bundle comes with...
Learning anything is easier when you have great instructors and coding is no exception. Of course, buying top-rated courses individually can be expensive. To cut the cost, a terrific learning library is available to help you get started. The Premium Learn to Code 2022 Certification Bundle includes 27 courses from...
Whether you are starting from scratch with a newly-dug vegetable plot, learning a new skill online or choosing to virtually visit a garden, there's something for everyone in the latest online offering within the horticultural world. If you got into gardening in recent months and would like to take things further in 2022, you've come to the right place.
Though millions of Americans face unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic, tech companies like Apple and Amazon are still hiring. If a new career move is what you're after, learning to code can help you acquire the skill set for a new digital position, including opportunities to work from home -- and there are plenty of online online coding class options that can help.
Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although adding white paint to walls will definitely brighten a room, there are lots of other surfaces in a space that you can switch to make a room feel lighter and airier — especially in the kitchen.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
Download a neutral and fully customizable portfolio template for use in Adobe InDesign. Adobe Stock contributor @bourjart created this eye-catching portfolio template consisting of 24 fully customizable pages in the size of A4. No matter if you are a visual artist, graphic designer, architect, or photographer, the modern, neutral layout is well suited for plenty of topics. You can also use this Adobe InDesign template to showcase certain products. All sample texts or photos are for display only. You can add your own content with just a few simple clicks.
Now Trending is our one-stop spot to get ahead of all of the biggest things for 2022 — before everyone else knows about them. From the surprising color that’s taking over kitchens to the TikTokers you need to follow and so much more, check out all of the top trends of 2022 here.
Thanks to platforms like the App Store and Steam, there has never been a better time to be a game developer. What’s more, you don’t need years of study to break into the industry. Anyone can learn to build virtual worlds with the right training and some practice.
Brutalista, a new typeface inspired by the architectural brutalist style. Designed by Jorge Cisterna and published by the Latinotype font foundry, Brutalista is a new sans-serif font family consisting of 28 styles. Its geometric typeface is inspired by the architectural brutalist style. The clean style of the Brutalista font family works great in a wide range of graphic design projects. The typeface is rooted in grotesque and neo-grotesque sources as known from the early twentieth century, but with the addition of a more current style. Brutalista is characterized by a medium x-height, clear counterforms, low contrast, which results in versatility and functionality. Just click on the following link to learn more about this beautiful font family.
Comments / 0