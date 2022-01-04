OPEC, allies keep gradually pumping more oil amid omicron

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have caused a slight slowdown in manufacturing activity during December according to final PMI data this week. However, that wasn’t enough to give OPEC+ pause as they increased oil output by 400,000 bpd, as expected. The unsurprised market took the hike in stride and continued to push prices of crude oil higher. There was also a large draw of 6,432,000 barrels from the API’s crude oil stock and a draw of 2,144,000 barrels of crude oil from the EIA’s stockpile. Add to that a in the Dow Jones “Industrial” Average to new all-time new highs, and what’s not to like about the price of crude oil?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO