Energy Industry

OPEC, allies keep gradually pumping more oil amid omicron

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to...

www.timesdaily.com

Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Futures Show Tight Supply to Stay Despite Omicron Fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. crude futures suggest oil supplies will remain tight early in the new year, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised worries that the pandemic, which has dampened fuel consumption, is not going away anytime soon. The tighter market could lead to higher prices...
Times Daily

Stance on Russia, China a test for new German government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Germany has found itself facing a series of challenges in its relations with Russia and China that have been testing the foreign policy mettle of the new government since it took office last month. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Kazakhstan Turmoil Threatens Supply

Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed Wednesday as turmoil in Kazakhstan threatened to disrupt supplies from one of the largest producers in the world, and a member of the OPEC+ cartel. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.8% higher at $80.01 a barrel and the Brent contract...
investing.com

Oil Up, but Kazakh Protests, Decreased Libyan Output Stoke Supply Fears

Investing.com – Oil was up on Friday morning in Asia. However, ongoing protests in Kazakhstan prompted fears of a disrupted crude supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) producer alongside decreased production in Libya. Brent oil futures rose 0.74% to $82.60 by 10:12 PM...
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Jump on Supply Worries Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as an uprising in Kazakhstan stoked worry that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted at the same time output has dropped in Libya. Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.47 a barrel at 0127 GMT, adding...
Financial World

Brent crude prices close above $80/barrel as OPEC+ clings to February output hike

On Tuesday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures almost bounced back to a November peak, when Omicron worries had sent shockwaves across global commodity markets, as the Saudi-led 14-member OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) alongside its Russia-backed allies, often called as OPEC+, had agreed to cling on to their previous decision to hike output as early as by February, mostly driven by anticipation that the omicron variant would have a much-lower than anticipated impact on global demand.
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
Reuters

Oil extends rally on Kazakhstan unrest and Libyan outages

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session, on escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose $1.09, or 1.3%, to $81.80 a barrel by 1:06 p.m....
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
Zacks.com

3 Oil Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Reassures Mild Omicron Impact

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies, collectively called OPEC+, have reassured limited Omicron impact on the energy business, leading to a rally in energy stocks. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has touched the $77-per-barrel mark again, marking an improvement of more than 51% over the past year. With coronavirus vaccines being rolled out on a massive scale, and booster doses and antiviral pills proving effective against Omicron, the economy will possibly overcome the recent spike in coronavirus cases. This is brightening up the fuel demand outlook.
cityindex.co.uk

No surprises from OPEC; draws in oil keep Crude buoyant

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may have caused a slight slowdown in manufacturing activity during December according to final PMI data this week. However, that wasn’t enough to give OPEC+ pause as they increased oil output by 400,000 bpd, as expected. The unsurprised market took the hike in stride and continued to push prices of crude oil higher. There was also a large draw of 6,432,000 barrels from the API’s crude oil stock and a draw of 2,144,000 barrels of crude oil from the EIA’s stockpile. Add to that a in the Dow Jones “Industrial” Average to new all-time new highs, and what’s not to like about the price of crude oil?
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil near $80 as OPEC+ adds more crude to tightening market

OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude inventories. Futures in London traded near $80 a barrel. OPEC+ on Tuesday stuck to its plan to add 400,000 barrels a day for February after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter. The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. stockpiles fell by 6.43 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Official government figures are due Wednesday.
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
