Houston Happens – Find out how to save big on parking when you travel to the airport, plus financial tips to help start saving for the new year

HOUSTON (KIAH) Tuesday on Houston Happens we have some “spots” near the airport that can help you save big the next time you travel. Plus, with the new year comes new savings goals, we have ways to help you save big in 2022. Join us for Houston Happens!

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.