Ableton Live vs Logic Pro X: which DAW is best for you?

NatLife Sounds has announced the release of a new sound pack featuring 60 presets for the Synthmaster 2 synthesizer by KV331 Audio and 3 templates for Apple Logic Pro X. The first Template is full of energetic Transitions, Effects, and massive deep and razor Bass parts. It’s completed with FM‘ish Plucks and great EDM Leads. The second one is absolutely destroying bomb, with knowing such a secret of placement of sounds you can raise your music production skills to the maximum, building the most unusual modern Electro combinations. And the third Template is a pure Electro Disco-sounding demo, with lovely drum parts, and a lot of different FX‘s, Transitions, and pretty much bass parts. The Lead at the end of the track can give you an unbelievable feeling of playing it live.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO