Gwang- Chol Chang

 3 days ago

Chief of Education Policy Section, Division of Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems, UNESCO Education Sector. Mr Gwang-Chol Chang is currently the Chief of Education Policy Section at UNESCO Headquarters since June 2019....

dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Education
Fox News

Biden's America faces devastating defeat by communist China

The United States is drifting toward a catastrophic defeat. I am talking about a defeat which will eliminate our freedom and permanently subordinate America to Communist China and its demands for absolute control and obedience. You may think this vision is alarmist, but look at the Chinese Communist Party’s control...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

The world's largest trade pact is a game-changer for China

The new RCEP trade agreement, spanning 15 countries and nearly one-third of the world's population, gives Beijing huge advantages in its economic competition with America. ??With the coming of the new year, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement came into force. Signed at the end of 2020, and ratified by at least 10 of its parties through 2021, the deal constitutes the largest free trade agreement in history, spanning 30% of the world's GDP and bringing China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) into one bloc, where members enjoy 90% of goods tariff free.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, a leading official at the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA

