Lidar Sensor

A roundup of this week’s embedded news includes more coverage from CES 2022, including a look at software-defined vehicles, open lidar API, and biowearables. In recent years the key trends at CES have been driven by advances in sensors, connectivity and intelligence. Well, that trend continues, particularly emphasized this year at CES 2022 in the keynote talk from Robert Ford, chairman and CEO of healthcare company Abbott, as he launched Lingo, the company’s new consumer biowearables product category. The devices are based on sensor technology designed to track key signals in the body such as glucose, ketones and lactate, and in future track other parameter such as alcohol levels.
