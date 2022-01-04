ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Lidar Sensor

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eyeonic™ Vision Sensor from SiLC Technologies Inc. is a Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) lidar sensor for machine vision...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefabricator.com

The 101 on various sensors for stamping operations

Editor’s Note: This article comprises excerpts from AutomationDirect’s “Practical Guide to Discrete Sensors for Industrial Applications.”. Many types of object-detection sensors used in stamping are available on the market. Some of them, such as a limit switch, require direct contact with the objects. Others, such as proximity sensors, need to be in close physical range but do not make contact with the object. Still others can detect objects from much farther distances; examples include photoelectric, laser, and ultrasonic sensors.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Ultrawide Angle Diffuser

The 160° Ultrawide Angle Diffuser from Focuslight Technologies Inc. is designed for lidar, driver monitoring systems, occupancy monitoring systems, machine vision, augmented reality, intelligent transportation, and laser IR lighting. The device is manufactured with high-refractive-index glass materials, which can diffuse laser beam in one direction with wide field-of-view angles...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Quanergy Unveils 3D IoT LiDAR Solutions for Smart Cities at #CES2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, will showcase its advanced 3D IoT LiDAR solutions and technologies for smart cities at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2022. Quanergy’s solutions will include smart mobility, retail flow management analytics, building occupancy management, and perimeter intrusion detection.
ELECTRONICS
gpsworld.com

Kudan 3D-Lidar SLAM demonstrated without external GNSS or IMU

Tokyo-based Kudan Inc. demonstrated the use of a 3D-lidar simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) device to create a sharp point cloud without using an external GNSS receiver or inertial measurement unit (IMU). Kudan is a research and development company specializing in algorithms for artificial perception. For the demonstration, Kudan used...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lidar#Robotics#Silc Technologies Inc
Photonics.com

Sunlight-readable Display Modules

Cincoze Co. Ltd. has announced three 16:9 widescreen, sunlight-readable display modules in 15, 21, and 24 in. The displays feature vivid colors, high brightness, responsive touch, and industrial-grade rugged design. Its patented convertible display modular system enables the addition of a P2000/P1000 series embedded system module to create a sunlight-readable panel PC or the addition of the M1000 series display module to create a sunlight-readable industrial monitor. Its high-brightness display panel with vertical and horizontal viewing angles of 178° and 1000+ nits of high brightness provide clear images even under outdoor sunlight.
ELECTRONICS
Embedded.com

embedded news: software-defined vehicles, open lidar, biowearables

A roundup of this week’s embedded news includes more coverage from CES 2022, including a look at software-defined vehicles, open lidar API, and biowearables. In recent years the key trends at CES have been driven by advances in sensors, connectivity and intelligence. Well, that trend continues, particularly emphasized this year at CES 2022 in the keynote talk from Robert Ford, chairman and CEO of healthcare company Abbott, as he launched Lingo, the company’s new consumer biowearables product category. The devices are based on sensor technology designed to track key signals in the body such as glucose, ketones and lactate, and in future track other parameter such as alcohol levels.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Get Two Drones For The Price Of One With This Bundle

There's nothing quite like the freedom of flying your own drone. Getting a bird's eye view of things, you can capture amazing photographs, perform high-flying stunts, and even choreograph some incredibly cool flying performances! What's better than a drone? How about two drones?. With this Alpha Z PRO 4K and...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Digital Visualization Neurosurgery Microscope

The ARveo 8 digital visualization neurosurgery microscope from Leica Microsystems features fast processing speeds for augmented reality visualization. The device benefits an entire neurosurgical team with augmented reality visualization by utilizing augmented reality fluorescence imaging, image-guided surgery information, and endoscopic imaging. It adds layers of information from different systems directly onto the microscope image, to the view on-screen, or through the oculars with additional visual information from pre-operative images.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
videomaker.com

CES 2022: Skydio 2+ takes Best Drone of CES 2022

Congratulations to the Skydio 2+. This new self-flying drone has earned Videomaker’s award for Best Drone of CES 2022!. The new drone from Skydio builds on the success of the Skydio 2 and X2. The 2+ adds many new features and updates that promise better usability and control. The focus for the Skydio 2+ is on AI-aided controls that make the drone easier to fly for new pilots. This latest release targets both enterprise users and consumers.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

Canon SPAD image sensor ‘sees’ in dark environments

Canon Inc. has developed an ultra-small single photon avalanche diode (SPAD) image sensor, measuring 13.2 × 9.9 mm, claiming the highest resolution of 3.2-megapixel (MP) images — a higher resolution than full HD (approximately 2.07 MP) – even in low-light or dark environments. Canon unveiled the first...
ELECTRONICS
investmentu.com

Velodyne Lidar Stock: Is It Worth Buying?

Lidar is an important technology as more automakers introduce self-driving or autonomous vehicles. Lidar sensors use light detection to create 3D maps of their environment, allowing them to “see” the world in front of them. Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR) develops these sensors, meaning it stands to benefit greatly from the advent of self-driving vehicles.
SAN JOSE, CA
Photonics.com

Pluggable Muxponder Card

The SPEED-MUX 800G pluggable muxponder card from Pan Dacom Direkt GmbH provides data rates of up to 400 Gbps for optical networks. The multiprotocol multiplexer card features pluggable CFP2 modules and AES 256 Layer 1 encryption. It can be equipped with up to four QSFP28 or four QSFP-DD transceivers for adaptation to customer requirements. A direct aggregation of 100-, 200-, and 400-Gb Ethernet is possible.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Valeo New LiDAR Gen 3, and Valeo NFL, To Power Autonomous Driving

Like other major OEMs and car manufacturers, Valeo has decided to reduce its in-person presence at CES 2022. The press conference will now be held virtually on CES Press Day (Jan. 4th) at 9 AM PT. One of the top leaders in the ADAS market, Valeo will showcase its latest...
NFL
Design World Network

ILPS-19 Series linear position sensors

Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC has expanded its sensor product offering by adding a line of ILPS-19 Series Inductive Linear Position Sensors using LVIT Technology; contactless devices designed for factory automation and a variety of industrial or commercial applications such as motor sport vehicles, automotive testing, solar cell positioners, wind turbine prop pitch and brake position, and packaging equipment. With their compact design, superior performance, and excellent stroke-to-length ratio, ILPS-19 sensors are suitable for both industrial testing laboratories and OEM applications.
ELECTRONICS
just-auto.com

CES: LiDAR of the pack – Q&A with Innoviz

Innoviz Technologies develops and manufactures solid-state LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. What is the headline message that Innoviz is putting out at this year’s CES?. Innoviz is the real deal. Our LiDAR is not merely a concept; it’s...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Seoul Robotics’ Autonomous Logistics Platform Will Automate BMW Fleet

Seoul Robotics has introduced a mesh network of sensors and computers on infrastructure that guides vehicles autonomously — without requiring that the sensors be placed on individual vehicles. The 3D computer vision company is describing the network as a Level 5 Control Tower (LV5 CTRL TWR). The Society of...
TECHNOLOGY
provideocoalition.com

Low-resolution sensors are best!

Let’s talk about some fundamentals, because, well, sometimes people don’t so much grab the wrong end of the stick as superglue the stick to their hands and march around proudly displaying it as if they’re being followed by a military band. The idea that higher-resolution sensors have...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

CES 2022: Nanotech startup shows off tiny paper-based capacitive sensors

Somalytics, a startup launched in November 2021 to commercialise technology developed by researchers at the University of Washington (in collaboration with CoMotion), is showing off two innovative sensor-driven devices at CES 2022. SomaControl is a 3D gesture monitor that allows users to interact with and control digital devices via no-contact...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy