Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Stilts

advantagenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” Stilts, 58, was welcomed into heaven by his father and father-in-law on December 29, 2021. He was born on July 4, 1963 in Eldorado, Illinois to Lenard Leo and Donna Lee (Dodd) Stilts. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Sue Miller on April 23, 1983 and they have been...

www.advantagenews.com

theflashtoday.com

Clarence Edgar Smith II

(October 20, 1976 – December 24, 2021) Clarence Edgar Smith II, known by most as Charlie, by a select crowd as Jug, but by the most important as Daddy was born October 20th, 1976, in Brownwood Texas, to Jennetta & Jim Smith . On this beautiful Christmas Eve, at the age of 45 Clarence Edgar Smith II got his wings to be called home & revived his invitation to the greatest birthday party ever. Charlie grew up in Mullin, Texas always surrounded by family and friends. He was always the hardest worker even from an early age doing the jobs of full grown men, never complaining, just doing what had to be done. His life was Grit and Glory, a man with a story of endless talent and enough knowledge in his pinky to amount to the average man’s brain. Charlie finished his distinguished high school career with too many medals, ribbons and accolades to count but most importantly a character that most men triple his age couldn’t amount to. People describing Charlie always use the same words: Tough, Strong, Dependable, Loyal, Proud and most common Stubborn.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
The Guardian

Tony Williams obituary

Tony Williams, an old school friend of mine, who has died aged 80 after complications from Alzheimer’s disease, was a record producer, the founder of Spotlite Records and a pioneer of the appreciation of early modern jazz. Born in Enfield, north London, he was the younger son of Pip...
OBITUARIES
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
State
Illinois State
drgnews.com

Delores (Frazier) Rivera, 1986-2021

Delores (Frazier) Rivera, age 35, of Walker, MN, entered the Spirit World on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Walker, MN. Delores is survived by a son, Avery Brinston of Walker and adopted son, Dewan Frazier of Walker, three daughters, Neveah Brinston, Samira Brinston and Savannah Rivera of Walker. Her mother, Delores Rivera of Walker, three brothers, Aurturo Rivera of Walker, Tyler Drake and Wayne Drake of Minneapolis, MN. One sister, Kate Frazier of Minneapolis.
OBITUARIES
NRVNews

Mauk, Steven

Steven Mauk, 47, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Steve attended Christiansburg High School and was a big Hokie fan. He enjoyed his volunteer jobs at the YMCA Thrift Store and Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital. He was an athlete with Special Olympics where he participated in volleyball,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
WSJM

Andrew Michael Kinchen

Andrew’s life began July 15, 1975, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He grew up in Hartford where he graduated high school. He then went on to Lake Michigan College. Andrew liked to rebuild computers, listen to rock music, working in his yard and helping his neighbor. Andrew loved being a dad and wrestling with his boys.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Hungry Horse News

Joseph Voermans Jr.

Joseph Voermans Jr. died Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes. He was 94 years old. He is the son of Doris (Sindt) Voermans and Joseph Voermans. Joe was the first of three sons; his brother Jack and brother Jacob are both deceased. He was born in Whitefish and lived in the Flathead Valley his entire life except for a few months when he followed his high school sweetheart, Billie Reichert, to Omaha to marry her. He worked at Boys Town, but they were called back to the family dairy farm and he worked there until it was sold. During that time, they had two children, Judy and Jennifer. After the sale of the dairy farm, Joe went to work for Red Harding at Whitefish Lumber. He delivered lumber to the site of the new post office and when the opportunity to work for USPS was available, he took the job. He served the postal service for 31 years in various capacities, including interim Postmaster at Lakeside Post Office. During those years a third child arrived, Jacob. Sadly, Billie died unexpectedly in 1966.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Salem News Online

Perry Lodge officers

Officers installed during the 171st Annual Installation of Officers of Perry Lodge 185 on Dec. 8 at the Salem Masonic Temple include: front from left, District Education Officer Jim Hall; Junior Steward Garrett Yoder; Junior Deacon Ryan Barrett; Chaplain Steve Faber; Senior Warden Brian Mint; Tyler Jerry Lyda, Jr.; Senior Deacon Brent Spangler; Past Grand Master Kevin Todd; District Deputy Anthony Boggs; 24th District Pres. Rik Linebaugh; and back from left, Treasurer Jim Forney; Lodge Education Officer Ron Lankford; Installing Marshall Tom Wright; Worshipful Master Dan Lewis; Junior Warden Michael Caldwell; and Installing Master Alonzo Potts. The public ceremony was performed with family and friends present and members thankful for all those who continually show their support to the Perry Lodge throughout the year. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH
peakofohio.com

Ruth A. Wilcoxon

Ruth A. Wilcoxon, 90, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on December 19, 2021. She was born in Logan County on September 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Luther H. Jacks and Mary (Grear) Jacks. Ruth attended Bellefontaine schools and graduated in 1950 at Concord Local High School (presently Concord Community Center of Champaign county) and shared fond memories of times as a principal's assistant and spending most of her lunch hours roller skating in front of the school.
URBANA, OH
gilavalleycentral.net

Larry Mortensen

Larry Mortensen, of Safford, entered life eternal Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, at the Sandstone of Tucson Rehab Center. Larry was 81. Private Family Graveside Services for Larry were conducted Friday, December 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Virden Cemetery. Larry is survived by: his daughters, Larri Kaye, Karen...
SAFFORD, AZ
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Natchez Democrat

Connie Williams Jeffers

DECATUR – Connie Williams Jeffers, age 76, of Natchez, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Connie was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Fruitdale, AL, to Robert Lee and Margaret Loraine (Simmons) Williams, where she lived until the age of 15. In 1960, she moved to Arlington, TX and attended Arlington High School.
NATCHEZ, MS
kogt.com

Beverly Jean Armstrong Burch

“For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
ORANGE, TX
kciiradio.com

Shirley Walker

Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Walker of Riverside will be at 10a.m. Thursday, January 6th at the St. Mary’s Hall. Burial will be at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th from 4-7p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall. Memorials may be directed to Washington County Hospice or the Riverside Elementary Playground Fund. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Shirley’s family and arrangements.
RIVERSIDE, IA
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
HOLLAND, MI
bethanyclipper.com

Sara Louise Skroh

Sara Louise Skroh age 43 passed away on December 27, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Leon, IA, on August 1, 1978 to Roger and Vanya (Carothers) Skroh. She graduated second in her class from Cainsville High School in 1996. She graduated from Missouri Western State College in 2001. While at Missouri Western, in the year 2000, she participated in an internship at NASA optimizing their websites for visually disabled people. Sara also earned two master’s degrees from Colorado Technical University in 2005 and 2006. In 2006 she went to Little Rock, Arkansas for an 11-month training program during which she became involved with First Assembly of God North Little Rock and upon completion of her training program she took a job at Northrup Grumman in Little Rock to be able to stay involved with her church.
CAINSVILLE, MO
waupacanow.com

Kruse, Steven Allen

Beloved brother of Sherry Belland of St. Augustine, Florida and Janine Barnes of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away on December 19, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolly Kruse. He was survived by step children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Steve was a U.S. Army Viet Nam veteran, active member of the VFW, member of honor guard, and artist.
WAUPACA, WI
bbbtv12.com

Thad Gissel, Knoxville

Thad Gissel, age 45, of Knoxville, left this world unexpectedly on Monday, January 3, 2022. He left a void which will never be filled. He was the best son, brother, husband, Popa, uncle, nephew, and friend anyone could ever hope for. Thad brought light, fun, adventure, spontaneity, and laughter everywhere. He was actively and vibrantly living life the day before his passing, just like every day. He was so very smart and creative, building and renovating homes for his family and others. He also enjoyed everything about living, boating, and playing on Melton Hill Lake since he was one year old.
KNOXVILLE, TN
winonaradio.com

Judith Ann Loewen

Judith Ann Loewen, 68 of Winona, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her home. Judy was born September 19, 1953, in Minneapolis to Robert and Agnes (Olson) Sherman. She was raised in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School. She worked her way through four years at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1976. Like her mother-in-law, she put her husband through his last year of college. Fred and Judy were married on a rainy day, significant because fifteen of Fred’s high school friends rode motorcycles through the rain for the celebration. Judy returned to school, obtaining her PhD in Infectious Disease. She worked professionally in hospitals in Winona, LaCrosse, and Rochester, and worked as the Program Director of Clinical Laboratory Science at Winona State University.
WINONA, MN

