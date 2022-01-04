Saegertown dominates Cochranton 53-23

Saegertown’s Mollie Przybrowski drives past the Cochranton defense during Monday’s game. Rich Sayer/Special to the Tribune

SAEGERTOWN — Five Saegertown players scored eight or more points in a 53-23 dismantling of Cochranton in the first region game of the year at Steve Scott Gymnasium on Monday.

The first eight minutes of the game was competitive. Cochranton’s Jaylin McGill scored eight of her team’s 10 points and Saegertown held a slim 12-10 lead.

After the first quarter, it was all Saegertown. The Panthers outscored the Cardinals 13-4 in the second quarter to lead 25-14 at halftime. Saegertown kept momentum and allowed five points in the third quarter and four points in the fourth.

The Panthers utilized a 2-3 zone on defense for most of the game and the scheme gave Cochranton fits. The Cards had difficulty getting quality looks at the hoop and committed several turnovers.

“We moved on defense. We’ve struggled with that, but tonight they got movement, some pressure and they did well,” Saegertown head coach Amy Braymer said. “I think they played really hard. They put effort in throughout the entire game. They looked like a team and looked for each other and did a great job.”

While locking Cochranton down defensively, Saegertown also shared the ball well offensively. Mollie Przbrowski led all scorers with 15 points and Lindsey Greco scored nine. Averie Braymer, Maggie Triola and Layilah Drakes each scored eight points.

“Wins in previous seasons have happened when we had a balanced scoring attack. We have some shooters out there and let the girls attack. The first thing they do is look to shoot and then kick it out,” Braymer said. “If we can keep doing that and keep getting people open — even if we have some players get shut down — I think if we can get those shots up we’ll be good.

For Cochranton, head coach David Zamperini was not impressed with his team’s performance.

“We didn’t play well at all. We had no energy, no intensity, too many turnovers and didn’t rebound well. Hopefully it was just an off night for us,” Zamperini said. “Their defense wasn’t super impressive, but we just didn’t play well. The bottom line is, it doesn’t matter what the other team is doing if we don’t play well.”

McGill led Cochranton with 12 points. No other player scored more than three for the Cards.

Cochranton is 4-4 overall and 0-1 in Region 2 action. The Cardinals will host Lakeview today for a non-region game.

Saegertown moves to 3-5 overall and 1-0 in Region 2. The Panthers play at Seneca on Thursday for another region matchup.

Cochranton (23)

McGill 5 2-2 12, Rodax 1 0-0 3, Ritcher 1 0-0 2, K. McBryar 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 2-2 2, S. McBryar 1 0-0 2.

Totals 9 4-4 23.

Saegertown (53)

Przybrowski 7 0-0 15, Greco 4 0-0 9, Braymer 4 0-2 8, Triola 4 0-1 8, Drakes 3 0-0 8, Amory 1 1-2 3, Weaver 1 0-0 2.

Totals 24 1-5 53.

Cochranton 10 4 5 4 — 23

Saegertown 12 13 12 16 — 53

3-point goals: Cochranton — Rodax; Saegertown — Drakes 2, Greco, Przybrowski.

Records: Cochranton 4-4, 0-1 Region 2; Saegertown 3-5, 1-0 Region 2.