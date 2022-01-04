ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avalanche Game Day: To the Windy City to face Blackhawks

By AdrianHernandez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche made it to the Windy City for a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado’s first game in the United Center since December of 2019. The Avalanche look to remain undefeated in 2022 against a struggling Blackhawks squad. Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche are coming off an...

NBC Chicago

Marc-Andre Fleury to Start for Blackhawks Vs. Avalanche

Marc-Andre Fleury to start for Blackhawks vs. Avalanche originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks are getting their veteran goaltender back on Tuesday. Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start in net when the Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche. It will be his first game since Dec. 17, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.
WGN News

Blackhawks’ effort improves in an overtime loss to the Avalanche

CHICAGO – The return to play after a long break due to COVID-19 cases in the National Hockey League hasn’t been the best for the Blackhawks in the new year. Against the Predators on New Year’s Day, the team had little resistance against the best team in the Central Division in a 6-1 loss in […]
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche for First Time This Season

Opening night opponents square off for second time, first of three meetings this month. TV: N/A | RADIO: WGN 720 AM & TUDN 1200 AM | STREAM: ESPN+ and Hulu. The Blackhawks wrap up a brief two-game homestand on Tuesday night as the Colorado Avalanche visit the United Center for the first of three meetings this month. The two teams opened the 2021-22 season against each other back on Oct. 13, a game the Avalanche took 4-2.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
