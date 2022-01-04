The High Toll of Human Trafficking

The Canadian government announced on Tuesday that it has reached the largest settlement in country’s history as it allocated funds worth C$40bn (£29.5bn) to addressing discrimination among indigenous children and to monetarily compensate them starting 2022.Indigenous Services Canada said the global resolution was meant to compensate those “harmed by discriminatory underfunding of First Nations Child and Family Services and to achieve long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services program and Jordan’s Principle, to ensure that no child faces discrimination again”.Under the settlement, C$20bn will be paid out to “First Nations children on-reserve and in the Yukon, who...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO