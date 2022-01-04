ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The High Toll of Human Trafficking

By Reviewed by Hara Estroff Marano
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman trafficking is a transnational crime, and combatting it requires a global approach. Human trafficking is a $150 billion industry. Their ultimate goal is to make modern slavery a non-viable industry. Human trafficking is a $150 billion a year global problem, and ending it requires a global response involving...

drydenwire.com

January Is National Slavery And Human Trafficking Prevention Month

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is putting a spotlight on human trafficking, a crime that often hides in plain sight. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized every year on January 11 with the social media campaign #WearBlueDay. It’s an opportunity to...
Land Line Media

New CVSA human trafficking initiative starts next week in U.S.

Next week, a new three-day initiative targeting human trafficking gets started in the U.S. In Canada, the program is set to start a month later. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative is planned for Jan. 11-13 in the U.S. and for Feb. 22-24 in Canada, according to a news release. The initiatives are scheduled to start on the Human Trafficking Awareness Day in each country.
dakotanewsnow.com

Call to Freedom preparing for Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. Call to Freedom is a local organization that aims to fight human trafficking. Michelle Treasure joined us to talk about their need for donations to finish creating their new location. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now....
Shropshire Star

Ethiopia detains thousands of Tigrayans deported from Gulf, report says

Human Rights Watch report cites witnesses who have described mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans. Officials in Ethiopia have arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared thousands of ethnic Tigrayans who were recently deported from Saudi Arabia, a new Human Rights Watch report says as the country’s deadly Tigray conflict continues. This...
Anchorage Daily News

Canada reaches $31.5 billion deal over Indigenous children put in foster care unnecessarily

TORONTO - Canadian officials said Tuesday they have reached $31.5 billion in agreements in principle with Indigenous groups to compensate First Nations children who were unnecessarily taken from their homes and put into the child welfare system, a major development in a dispute that’s long been a sticking point in Ottawa’s efforts to advance reconciliation with Indigenous people.
Human Trafficking
kfgo.com

Myanmar rebels bury more than 30 people killed in ‘barbaric’ attack

(Reuters) – A Myanmar insurgent group said it has buried the remains of more than 30 people who were killed and had their bodies set ablaze, as the U.N. Security Council called for accountability and an immediate end to violence in the country. Opposition activists have blamed Myanmar’s army...
The Independent

Sweden: Health officials advise expanded use of vaccine pass

Sweden’s public health authorities on Wednesday advised restaurants, cultural venues and leisure centers to ask their customers to show digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination starting next week. The recommendation from the Swedish Public Health Agency isn’t a legal requirement but voluntary guidance for businesses. Sweden’s digital certificates only show vaccination status — not proof of a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19. As of Jan. 12, locations can introduce certificates as entry requirements “in more activities where the risk of spreading of the infection is great,” Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said. Besides restaurants, they include cultural venues...
The Independent

Canadian government agrees to pay £29.5bn over indigenous children discrimination

The Canadian government announced on Tuesday that it has reached the largest settlement in country’s history as it allocated funds worth C$40bn (£29.5bn) to addressing discrimination among indigenous children and to monetarily compensate them starting 2022.Indigenous Services Canada said the global resolution was meant to compensate those “harmed by discriminatory underfunding of First Nations Child and Family Services and to achieve long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services program and Jordan’s Principle, to ensure that no child faces discrimination again”.Under the settlement, C$20bn will be paid out to “First Nations children on-reserve and in the Yukon, who...
Phys.org

The cost of inaction for youth 'aging out' of Ontario foster care is estimated at $2 billion

Last spring, the Ontario government committed to redesigning the child welfare system to better prepare youth leaving state guardianship. As we head towards a provincial election in June 2022, few details of the proposed redesign are available. We urge voters to pay attention to action or inaction on this issue—not only for ethical reasons but for monetary reasons too.
US News and World Report

Canada Reaches Agreement to Compensate Indigenous Children Taken From Families

TORONTO (Reuters) -Canada announced on Tuesday two agreements totalling C$40 billion ($31.5 billion) to compensate First Nations children who were taken from their families and put into the child welfare system and to reform the system that removed them and deprived them of services they needed. The agreements include C$20...
AFP

'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Trekking through dense jungle and mountainous terrain at night to avoid arrest, one couple from Myanmar endured a gruelling journey to Thailand -- grasping for an economic lifeline as jobs dry up in their coup-hit home. Myo Chit and his wife are among thousands of migrants who have made the crossing in recent months, spurred by the twin crises of a pandemic-hit economy and turmoil triggered by the junta's ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Their two-day journey from Myanmar's coastal Tanintharyi Region took them through corn farms, rubber plantations and dense jungle before they reached the porous border, where they crossed into Thailand's Kanchanaburi province with the help of a smuggler. There they risked arrest and immediate processing for deportation by Thai police.
The Independent

Bangladesh destroys 3,000 shops belonging to Rohingya Muslim refugees

Authorities in Bangladesh have bulldozed over 3,000 Rohingya shops in the last month calling them “illegal”.In a statement to AFP, the country’s deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza confirmed the figure and said that the “illegal shops” had been cleared as “the number of Rohingya is increasing”.“And they need shelters. We are already building sheds on the premises,” he added.While Mr Douza said that relief groups were ensuring the refugees were still getting daily necessities, members of the Rohingya groups said that the shop owners are struggling to survive.“Rohingya families are large and the amount of food ration given to them...
