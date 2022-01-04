Automotive Electric Power Steering Systems Market 2022 Global Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.7% by forecast 2028

By 2028, the Asia Pacific and global drag reducing additives market share would have increased by 3.6 percent, reaching USD 927 million. The Global Drag Reducing Additives Market is estimated to reach USD 927 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6 percent over the forecast period, according to Vantage Market Research (VMR). The rising number of pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and healthcare industries, as well as the developing energy generation industries, are driving the expansion of the Drag Reducing Additives Market. Chemical refinement, oil & gas industry, cement and construction industries, and paints and coating industries are all expected to grow during the forecast period, according to Vantage Market Research in a report titled "Drag Reducing Additives Market By Type (High Viscosity Glue, Low Viscosity Glue, Others), By Application (Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Cement and Construction, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Item Analysis." In 2020, the market was valued at USD 726 million.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO