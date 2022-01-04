ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroRNA (miRNA) Market 2022 Global Estimation, Dynamics, Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecasts To 2028

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "MicroRNA (miRNA) Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2022-2028". The global MicroRNA (miRNA) market is estimated at 200 million US$ in 2021 and is expected to 450 million US$ by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% in...

Las Vegas Herald

Antigen Detection Test 2022 Global Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Antigen Detection Test Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2022-2028". The Antigen Detection Test Market analysis covers boom possibilities, leading signs, success estimates, significant markets, and enterprise improvements. For several crucial themes addressed within the have a look at, and in-depth analysis furnished. The market study seems at the present and future client roles in phrases of income supported retail objects everywhere the globe, similar to present and future consumer roles in terms of sales based totally on retail objects all around the globe. A forecast from 2021-2027 timeline-based totally on several geographic areas is often supplied within the research.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

mRNA Treatment Market Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario by 2027

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 146 pages, titled as 'Global mRNA Treatment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Serum Institute (India), Pfizer (United States), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (United Kingdom), Arcturus Therapeutics Inc. (United States), Ethris GmbH (Germany), Moderna Therapeutics Inc. (United States), Translate Bio Inc. (United States), BioNTech SE (Germany), CureVac AG (Germany) and Argos Therapeutics Inc. (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Etherna (Belgium), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (United States) and Merck & Co. (United States). The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Online Music Education Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027

A new report from Astute Analytica examines the Online Music Education Market for the period 2021-2027, providing a comprehensive review of the industry. In 2020, the global Online Music Education Market is valued at US$ 130.7 Mn. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. Based on various market determinants the market is estimated to record a revenue of US$ 421.9 Mn by the end of the year 2027. Year-on-Year growth of the global online music education market is expected to be around 15% in the year 2020- a growth from 13.8% in 2019.
EDUCATION
Las Vegas Herald

A Comprehensive Study Exploring Search Engine Marketing Solutions Market | Key Players SE Ranking, Adobe Advertising Cloud, Sizmek, Serpstat

The Latest Released Worldwide Search Engine Marketing Solutions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Search Engine Marketing Solutions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Search Engine Marketing Solutions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Google Ads (formerly AdWords), Bing Ads, Google Marketing Platform (formerly DoubleClick), Marin Software, WordStream Advisor, Acquisio, Kenshoo (formerly Kenshoo Infinity Suite), Adobe Advertising Cloud, Sizmek, Serpstat, SE Ranking, ClickGUARD, Yahoo! Advertising, ReachLocal, AdStage, Kantar Advertising and Paid Search Intelligence (AdGooroo), NinjaCat, ReportGarden, Ubersuggest, MatchCraft, MarketMuse, RocketData, Swoop Digital & Netpeak Spider.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Statistics for 2021 show that the market for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometers (NMR) in the United States and around the world would exceed USD 1,098.7 million, growing at a rate of 3.5 percent. CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

By 2028, the global NMR spectrometer market is estimated to reach USD 1,098.7 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.5 percent over the forecast period. The market is likely to be driven by rising demand in the chemical industry to analyse food and agricultural samples, academics, and various other chemical structures. The NMR spectrometer is thought to have a lot of promise in the medical field because it is one of the most advanced and complex equipment for analysing pharmaceutical and medical specimens in a short amount of time, which is fueling the market's growth. "NMR Spectrometer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Sub-100 MHz, 300-400 MHz, 500 MHz, 900 MHz, and More MHz), By End-Use Industry (Academic, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Chemical Industry, Agriculture & Food Industries, Oil & Gas Industries, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028," according to the report. In 2020, the market was worth USD 859.5 million.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

By 2028, the Asia Pacific and global drag reducing additives market share would have increased by 3.6 %, reaching USD 927 million

By 2028, the Asia Pacific and global drag reducing additives market share would have increased by 3.6 percent, reaching USD 927 million. The Global Drag Reducing Additives Market is estimated to reach USD 927 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.6 percent over the forecast period, according to Vantage Market Research (VMR). The rising number of pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and healthcare industries, as well as the developing energy generation industries, are driving the expansion of the Drag Reducing Additives Market. Chemical refinement, oil & gas industry, cement and construction industries, and paints and coating industries are all expected to grow during the forecast period, according to Vantage Market Research in a report titled "Drag Reducing Additives Market By Type (High Viscosity Glue, Low Viscosity Glue, Others), By Application (Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Cement and Construction, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Item Analysis." In 2020, the market was valued at USD 726 million.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Blockchain Supplychain Market Overview - Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027 | IBM, Intel, NVIDIA

Latest released Global Blockchain Supplychain Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Live Commerce Platform Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | Taobao, Jingdong, Suning

The Live Commerce Platform Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Consumer Beauty Devices Market Is Booming Worldwide | YA-MAN, Conair, Philips, Hitachi, Panasonic

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Consumer Beauty Devices Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Philips, Hitachi, Panasonic, Braun, YA-MAN, L'Oréal (Clarisonic), Conair, NuFace, Kingdom & Tria etc.
SKIN CARE
Las Vegas Herald

Medical Simulation Market worth $3.4 billion by 2026 - Worldwide Emerging Trends, Key Players and Growth Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market by Product and Service (Patient Simulators, High Fidelity Simulators, Low Fidelity Simulators, Task Trainer, Surgical Simulators, Virtual tutor) By End User (Academic Institutes, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare Simulation Market is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IT Support Services Market May Set New Growth Story with IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global IT Support Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Microsoft & Oracle etc.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2021 | Bayer, SABIC, Mitsubishi

Market research on most trending report Global “Polycarbonate (PC) Resin” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Polycarbonate (PC) Resin market state of affairs. The Polycarbonate (PC) Resin marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Polycarbonate (PC) Resin report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware and Software), Speed (High Speed (>100 KS/S), Low Speed (<100 KS/S)), Application (R&D, Field and Manufacturing), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market has a promising growth potential due to growing adoption of testing solutions especially in automotive & transportation and aerospace & defense and power & energy vertical in the near future. Rising emphasis on data monitoring in end user sectors, increasing implementation of Industry 4.0 as well as rising demand for high-speed connectivity technologies like the implementation of 5G and so on are driving the growth of DAQ system market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Desktop as a Service Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Microsoft, VMware, Leostream

The latest independent research document on Global Desktop as a Service (DaaS) examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Desktop as a Service (DaaS) study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market report advocates analysis of NetApp, Inc. (Solidfire), Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Leostream Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc. & Cisco Systems, Inc..
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Heat Deformation Testers Market Market Future Trends| Regional Outlook & Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2030

The Global Heat Deformation Testers Market record begins with a short presentation on primary concerns impacting the current and future development, challenges, openings, limitations, and upcoming trends of the Heat Deformation Testers market. This record’s goal is to represent the market requirements through depicting the data, elements, field-examined strategies, and market division. Industry Experts give perfectionist examination of limits essential to top players, along with the current-day turn of events, gross edge, piece of the pie, destiny development techniques, object assortment, object, and income.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

According to Vantage Market Research, the global sickle cell disease market will surpass USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with a 7.81-GR

The global sickle cell disease market is predicted to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.81 percent. In a report titled "Sickle Cell Disease Market By Treatment Type (Blood Transfusion, Pharmacotherapy, Bone Marrow Transplant), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028," Vantage Market Research states that "increasing patient pool, advance therapies, and increasing R&D activities are some of the factors to bolster the market growth." In 2020, the market was worth USD 1.4 billion.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

3D Sensors Market to Witness Major Growth by 2027 | Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, PMD Technologies

The latest research on "Global 3D Sensors Market Report 2022-2027" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Conversational AI Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Baidu, Nuance, Conversica

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Conversational AI Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Conversational AI market outlook.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Speech-to-text API Market projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 19.2%

According to a new market research report "Speech-to-text API Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Fraud Detection & Prevention, Content Transcription, Subtitle Generation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for Speech-to-text API is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2021–2026.
BUSINESS

