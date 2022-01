Xcelerate, Inc. announced it has signed a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to acquire a 51% interest in AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC, (ASA) a start-up medical technology and virtual health company that the Company believes is uniquely positioned to help patients in developing countries meet their medical needs by extending the reach of physicians through the technology. This technology is centered on software that uses and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) developed by AdviNOW. The application is designed to connect people in remote areas where there is limited medical infrastructure and/or limited medical professionals. ASA was recently founded by Dr. Dilan Ellegala and Doyle Word.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO