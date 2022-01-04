ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Guidance Released by American Academy of Neurology

By Patrick Campbell
endocrinologynetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Academy of Neurology released guidelines detailing oral and topical treatment options for management of painful diabetic neuropathy on December 27. The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has released new guidance detailing optimal pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic management of painful diabetic neuropathy, the organization’s first update since their 2011 guideline...

www.endocrinologynetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Renalytix, American Diabetes Association in pact for kidney health among diabetics

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced a joint program to uplift kidney health among patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) in the U.S. Initially, with the support of the expert opinion, the entities will develop a Diabetes Kidney Care Pathway and Model for optimal clinical treatment and risk reduction. As part of the second phase of the program, the duo expects to implement the model in partnership with national health systems.
HEALTH
painnewsnetwork.org

Gabapentinoids and Anti-Depressants Recommended for Diabetic Neuropathy

People with painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) should be treated with gabapentinoids, anti-depressants and sodium channel blockers, according to updated guidelines from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The guidelines also recommend some alternative treatments, such as ginkgo biloba, capsaicin patches and cognitive behavioral therapy, but strongly discourage the use of opioids.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Guidance Offered for Managing Pain in Patients With Cancer and OUD

The appropriateness of strategies for managing cancer pain in individuals with advanced cancer and opioid use disorder (OUD) is addressed in a consensus statement published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Managing Cancer Pain. Jessica S. Merlin, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues developed a consensus...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medications#Opioids#Drugs
momjunction.com

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura In Children: Symptoms And Treatment

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is a blood disorder characterized by decreased platelet count. Platelets are a blood component that plays a major role in clotting. In ITP, due to this low platelet count, there is increased bleeding (1). ITP is sometimes considered an autoimmune disease, where the immune system attacks...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Study Details Inequities in GLP-1 RA Prescribing Among Minority, Lower Income Patients

This article was published on PracticalCardiology.com. A retrospective cohort study of more than 1.1 million commercially insured patients with diabetes provides an overview of potential racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic inequities in GLP-1 RA use among patients with diabetes in the US, including subanalyses of patients with and without atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
endocrinologynetwork.com

Endocrine Case Report: Smelly Foot

The latest endocrine case report from Brady Pregerson, MD, features a man in his 60s with diabetes and left below-knee amputation for a smelly right foot that has been getting gradually worse for 2 weeks. Check out the report, labs, and imaging and see if you can determine the correct diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Shampoo, Conditioner Products Recalled Due To Levels Of Cancer-Causing Chemical

A company is recalling a variety of dry conditioner and shampoo spray products from well-known brands after testing found unexpected levels of a carcinogen. On Friday, Dec. 17, Procter & Gamble Company announced the recall of certain aerosol spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, along with previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy