Bears open as 2.5-point road underdogs vs. Vikings in Week 18

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears (6-10) will face the Minnesota Vikings (6-10) in their season finale on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to close out a miserable season on a three-game winning streak.

The Bears have opened as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Vikings, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

It doesn’t really come as a surprise that the Bears are underdogs, even against a struggling Vikings team. Home-field plays a role here as does the fact that Minnesota should be getting back quarterback Kirk Cousins this week from COVID reserve.

Chicago has been underdogs 12 other times this season against the Rams, Browns, Raiders, Packers (twice), Bucs, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Cardinals, Vikings (twice) and Seahawks, with the only wins coming against Las Vegas and Seattle. The Bears have been favorites in Week 2 against the Bengals, Week 4 against the Lions, Week 12 against the Lions and Week 17 against the Giants this season, all wins.

Can the Bears send Matt Nagy out on a three-game winning streak? Or will Minnesota sweep Chicago this season? We’ll see when the Bears and Vikings kick things off Sunday at Noon on FOX.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

