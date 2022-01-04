ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading NFL’s next generation of quarterbacks: Trey Lance flashes for 49ers, Joe Burrow sharp again

Joe Burrow went bananas, especially in the second half, against the Chiefs in a down-to-the-wire win over Kansas City in Week 17. In a much more low-profile game, Trey Lance showcased many of the abilities that made him the No. 3 overall pick in April in his spot start for the...

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
Joe Burrow opts out of Week 18 and everyone made the same joke

Kirk Herbstreit caught a lot of heat last weekend when he said “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football” to punctuate the rise in college football players who opt out of bowl games in order to avoid injury and prepare for the more important NFL draft.
Joe Burrow Announces He’s Not Playing This Weekend vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller on Sunday afternoon, but Joe Burrow limped off the field in the process. During the final drive of the game, Burrow was seen limping to the Bengals’ sideline. In his postgame press conference, he told reporters that it was nothing more than a sore knee.
Bengals Backup Quarterback Shares Text From Joe Burrow

Zac Taylor has little to no incentive to play Joe Burrow this Sunday in the Bengals‘ regular-season finale. So he won’t. The Cincinnati Bengals plan to start Burrow’s backup, Brandon Allen, vs. the Cleveland Browns. Taylor had planned to call Allen to inform him of the opportunity, but Burrow beat him to the punch.
Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
