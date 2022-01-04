2021 Was an Exciting Year for cc-tapis

2022 is officially here, and while we may still be dating documents with 2021 for the next few weeks (or months) a new class of modern design trends has arrived to remind us that time is in fact moving forwards and we’re not stuck in a 2020 loop, even if it does feel that way sometimes. From jewel tones and checker print to natural textures and craft, there’s no shortage of design trends to play with this year – but if you find yourself unsure about where to start, the Design Milk editors are sharing their top design trends for 2022 along with modern decor picks to experiment with at home!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO