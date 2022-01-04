ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Was an Exciting Year for cc-tapis

Cover picture for the article2021 was quite the year for cc-tapis! Not only did the Italian rug company celebrate its 10th birthday, it worked with Patricia Urquiola on their sixth collaboration and began new collaborative relationships with Belgian duo Muller Van Severen and Italian artist Edoardo Piermattei. This was also the year cc-tapis entered e-commerce...

Design Milk

For a Fleeting Moment Shelves Reveal Color Gradients When Brought Together

Creative student work is always exciting to share, like Tokyo-based product and furniture designer Bijin Davis’ for a fleeting moment mobile shelves that illuminate one another with pale gradients of color. Designed for her Masters Graduate project in 2021, the furniture was inspired by the idea of having a new appearance when your surroundings shift. On their own the shelves are a standard white, but when brought together it looks as though they’re illuminating each other with washes of gradient color. Never a constant, we only have a few moments to enjoy the reflections that resemble lighting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

Giralot Rotating Storage Is Playful + Hardworking

It seems like no matter the size of your living space, there’s never enough storage. Take it upon yourself to explore a fun solution in the playful Giralot from Resource Furniture. The rotating storage tower is a piece of furniture that’s perfectly suited for an entryway, bathroom, or just about any area that needs some extra help with clutter and organization. Add pantry space to the kitchen, an office supply closet to the den, or a place to corral your child’s clothing and toys. Keep the things you need nearby while achieving that clean look you always aspire to. There’s even a Giralot Mini version!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Bradley L. Bowers on the New Future for Design

When is a steady job “a golden cage” for ambitious creatives? Why aren’t the best furniture designers paid as well as their counterparts in fashion? Why are we all stuck on the same size bed frames and what, if anything, does the world of virtual reality and NFTs have to offer forward-thinking designers?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Design Milk

The TGFxLittle Proba Rug Collection Is Unquestionably Good

A new rug collection – TGFxLittle Proba – is the joyous result of a collaboration between the Studio Proba initiative, Little Proba, and the Toni Garrn Foundation (TGF). Designed by 27 students at Wioso Senior High School in Ghana, each floor covering is a celebration of the students’ ability to embody themselves and their culture.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tapis#Art#Design#Turin#Italian#Belgian#Tibetan
Design Milk

Enjoy the Great Outdoors 365 Days a Year With the PERGOLAS Collection

If you’ve decided to embrace the outdoors more this year, I’d like to introduce you to GANDIABLASCO’s PERGOLAS collection. Designed by José A. Gandía-Blasco Canales, creative director of the brand, PERGOLAS allows you to create an outdoor oasis quickly and easily. After nearly twenty years of studying the structure’s potential, Gandía-Blasco Canales’ collection allows you the comfort and privacy necessary to enjoy the outdoors year round, no matter the weather. And without the need to build any support structure or maintenance.
MUSIC
Design Milk

Óseo Is Two in One: A Kinetic Sculpture + Lighting

Having made its debut at ZSONAMACO 2021 Art Week in Mexico City, Óseo is a dynamic kinetic sculpture designed by Federico Stefanovich that also functions as lighting. Balance is everything with this piece, with Óseo’s composition relying on calculated volume, mass, and density – as well as the distance between objects – to achieve equilibrium. Each individual element’s shape has to be created from these measurements before being handcrafted with traditional woodworking techniques. Thanks to this approach each shape has slight variations, making every composition unique. Óseo subtly changes depending on its surroundings and how much air is flowing nearby, creating an individual experience for everyone who encounters the sculpture. It’s available in solid walnut or inked oak wood, powder coated steel, and paper.
DESIGN
Design Milk

Our Editors’ Favorite Modern Design Trends for 2022

2022 is officially here, and while we may still be dating documents with 2021 for the next few weeks (or months) a new class of modern design trends has arrived to remind us that time is in fact moving forwards and we’re not stuck in a 2020 loop, even if it does feel that way sometimes. From jewel tones and checker print to natural textures and craft, there’s no shortage of design trends to play with this year – but if you find yourself unsure about where to start, the Design Milk editors are sharing their top design trends for 2022 along with modern decor picks to experiment with at home!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Stylish storage for your most organised year yet

The maelstrom of posts on social media concerning the state of the nation’s pantries, utility rooms and chests of drawers this week has been far more blizzardly than years previous. Carried on the affecting winds of our collective urge to reorganise are whispers of nifty spice racks or label makers, self-deprecating boasts of use-by dates pre-dating the pandemic and squeals of delight at the rediscovery of long-lost napkin rings.This week, I spoke to designers and makers about their organisation tips around the home, from the kitchen pantry to stairwells and nooks, in an attempt to get to the real core...
INTERIOR DESIGN
