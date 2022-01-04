ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Here's where the Bears pick (in 2nd round) heading into Week 18

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears currently sit at 6-10 heading into their season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, where Chicago will look to end Matt Nagy’s tenure on a three-game win streak.

With their Week 17 win, the Bears continued to keep their draft pick outside the top five. Which matters considering they won’t be picking in the first round.

Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after trading it to the New York Giants to move up to acquire quarterback Justin Fields. If the season were to end today, the Bears’ draft selection would be No. 8 overall, which means the Giants currently have the fifth and eighth picks in the 2022 draft right now.

But Chicago does have a second-round selection, which means their first pick would be 40th, the eighth selection in the second round.

Here is the full first-round order for teams who are not currently not in the postseason:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
  2. Detroit Lions (2-13-1)
  3. Houston Texans (4-12)
  4. New York Jets (4-12)
  5. New York Giants (4-12)
  6. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
  7. New York Jets (via SEA) (6-10)
  8. New York Giants (via CHI) (6-10)
  9. Washington Football Team (6-10)
  10. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
  11. Denver Broncos (7-9)
  12. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
  13. Cleveland Browns (7-9)
  14. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) (8-8)
  15. New Orleans Saints (8-8)
  16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)
  18. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

The Bears have a slew of draft needs, including wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback. But they’re not going to have a whole lot of draft capital to do it. Chicago has just two picks in the first four rounds — a second and third. After that, the Bears have two fifth-round and one sixth-round selection.

As for whether general manager Ryan Pace will be making those picks, we’ll have to wait and see. While Matt Nagy’s fate is all but sealed, Pace’s future is still up-in-the-air.

