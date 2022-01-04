ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3050 Rosemount Rd, King & Queen, VA 23177

Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Beautifully maintained, brick rancher on a gorgeous 3.5 acre parklike lot. Minutes from the Mattaponi...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

4376 Creighton Rd, Henrico, VA 23223

WOW! Country living on 3 agricultural acres in RICHMOND! This 5 bedroom Log home has been loved with regular maintenance and LOTS of upgrades. 2020-2021: New stove, Toilets, High efficiency front door and Windows (lifetime warranty). Wide driveway, newly graveled and drainage improved, Stone retaining walls erected, Motion lights installed, Replaced wrap around porch and decking with stain, Outdoor logs stained and Sealed. Chimney regularly used and cleaned. Roof and gutters (2010) with 30yr full warranty, Water Heater (2019), washer/dryer (2019). Two minutes from 295 and only 10 minutes from downtown Richmond. Don't miss this opportunity to live in serenity with the convenience of the city’s amenities. Start the New Year in your very own LOG CABIN with a walk-out fully finished In-Law suite on the lower level with an Acorn stair Lift (2019) for easy access to the main floor. Horses, goats and chickens OH MY... the possibilities are endless.
RICHMOND, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6913 Compton Valley Court

Welcome home to this exceptional, fully renovated property backing to sunrise wooded views that you can't put a price tag on (!!) and situated in the sought-after community of Compton Valley Estates. Open and naturally bright floor plan. Brand new luxury vinyl wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Main level Family Room with a cozy wood burning fireplace sits off of the beautifully brand new Kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Extend your entertaining space outdoors with access to the deck directly from the Kitchen; enjoy quiet retreat or spending time with family and friends as you overlook the peaceful wooded views. The upper level of the home hosts the Primary Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a remodeled En-Suite Bath with dual sink vanity and a walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tile surround and a sliding glass door. Two additional Bedrooms and a renovated hall Bathroom are also located on the upper level of the home. A walk-out lower level features a Rec Room with a wet-bar that walks out to the fenced backyard, a 4th Bedroom, a full Bathroom, and plenty of storage. Two convenient assigned parking spaces convey with the home. Enjoy the community's tot lots and trails as well as your easy access to shopping, restaurants, cafes, movie theatre, local schools, parks, major commuter routes (28, 29, 66), and just a short drive to nearby Town Centers, all of the sights, museums, and history in our Nation's capital, hiking in Great Falls or the Shenandoah, Dulles International Airport, DCA Airport and so much more!
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

3417 Cedar Plains Rd, Goochland, VA 23153

Welcome to 3417 Cedar Plains Rd! Get the convenience of one-level living with an open concept floor plan, modern finishes, and HIGH SPEED COMCAST INTERNET! Built in 2019, this little slice of heaven sits on over 3.5 acres and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a HUGE attached side load 24'x24' garage. The main living area includes an open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank floors and vaulted ceiling throughout the main living area. Within the kitchen you'll notice granite countertops and island, stainless steel appliances and full pantry. The owners suite is located on the separate side of the home from the other 2 bedrooms and offers an attached full bath with double vanity, large shower, as well as a 4.5'x10' walk-in closet. Outside there is a large covered front porch and a 12'x14' rear deck. Located in Goochland County within 5 miles of the Gum Spring Exit of I64, 20 minutes to Short Pump, and 35 minutes to Charlottesville. This home is ideal for those looking for quiet country living while still having quick access to Richmond and Charlottesville!
GOOCHLAND, VA
Richmond.com

8287 Tangle Pond Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome to the best value in Hanover! This original owner, traditional tri-level home is nestled into the heart of Tangle Oaks and situated on a well-manicured corner lot with pond views. The exterior maintenance is minimal with brick and vinyl siding, wrapped windows, metal railings, new gutters, new exterior doors and the roof has plenty of life left as it was replaced 8-9 years ago. Outside was just power washed and inside was professionally cleaned. The interior has been nicely maintained and the house is priced so that a buyer may upgrade to their own personal taste! There are not any immediate projects that would prevent you from moving in tomorrow and updating as you go. New appliances on backorder? No worries! These ones are indestructible and may last another 36 years! There is a wood-burning fireplace located in the oversized, downstairs den. Large enough to frame in an additional bedroom if desired. There is a full bath with walk-in shower on the first floor if a family member needs to be on one level living. New hot water heater (2021). With top-of-the-line schools and convenient location, this one will not last long. Don’t miss your chance!
HANOVER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List
Richmond.com

2808 Smokey Rd, King William, VA 23009

Charming 3 BR 2 ½ bath Cape Cod on a beautiful 5 acre lot. The kitchen has Corian Countertops, nice Cabinets and new SS Appliances and a Morning Room ready for family meals with a French door out to the deck overlooking the spacious backyard! The cozy family room has new vinyl plank flooring and is centered by a beautiful fireplace ready for the cool winter nights. The nice size Primary Bedroom is located on the First Floor and features new plank flooring, Primary Bath with Double Sinks and a nice size closet. Second Bedroom and Third Bedroom are XL and share a bath. Outside there are many activities for your family with the basketball goal, firepit and ATV trails! This home is ready for another family to enjoy!
KING WILLIAM, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
Richmond.com

6025 Walking Path Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23112

ADORABLE MIDLOTHIAN GEM!! Fall in love with the space, open flow concept, and a backyard built for entertaining! Family Rm works great for game or movie night. Family Rm and Dining Rm boast LVP flooring that is a great low maintenance and easy clean up feature. Dining Rm can host your special celebrations OR use as a dedicated home office. Kitchen will please any level chef w/LEATHERED GRANITE COUNTERS, ample cabinetry space, pantry for overflow, & a spacious eat-in area. Owner Suite will pamper w/a nice walk-in closet & stunning EN-SUITE BATH. Spa-like bath delivers on space. Guest Rooms & bath will keep your guests happy! Love to entertain, relax, or play outside? This backyard will deliver with a 2 tiered deck and 1/3 of an acre. Perfect for sports, equipment, grilling, or the weekend warrior. GARAGE will easily stow your tools and toys. Community is conveniently located to schools, commuter routes, and shopping!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

6004 Hidden Arbor Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Welcome to the beautiful home the hill, 6004 Hidden Arbor Place located in Arbor Landing. For more info on the community go to...https://www.arborlanding.org/about-arbor-landing/... A picturesque exterior showing off a classy brick front, and easy maintenance vinyl siding, Hidden Arbor Place greets you with hardwood floors that lead to the formal dining room, and to the living room boasting a tall cathedral ceiling. From there access can be made to the back deck and adorable backyard, but wait! The interior still has so much more to share! To the right of the living room, choose one of two entry points both leading to the bright, open kitchen, and eat in/breakfast area! SS appliances are all little over a year old! Entertain or relax in the family room also boasting a cathedral ceiling, and a gas fireplace for those winter evenings. Taking a left from the living room, the three bedrooms are positioned on the other side of the 1886 sqft footprint. The primary bedroom is large, and open with it's own cathedral ceiling, and private primary bath with separate shower & tub, and huge walk in closet! The secondary rooms have plenty of space as well! Come check out this lovely property!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Richmond.com

17013 Shoreland Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120

Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with 1st Floor Primary Suite! This impeccable property is located in Summer Lake's Homestead section with private backyard. Enjoy 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3,243 sq ft, perfected crafted molding throughout, HDWD, screened-in porch & gourmet kitchen. Gorgeous stone details adorn the exterior, beckoning you in to view the fabulous floor plan inside. Breeze foyer welcomes you in, opening to formal dining w/coffered ceiling & detailed wainscoting details. Around the corner find chef's kitchen complete w/granite counters, island, gas cooktop, wall oven, SS appliances, tile backsplash & adjacent morning room/breakfast nook for additional dining space. Expansive family room flaunts dramatic vaulted ceiling w/decorative beams, stone gas FP & surrounding built-ins. Access to outdoor space reveals incredible screened-in porch w/vaulted ceiling. 1st floor primary suite offers more elevated ceilings, WIC & luxurious en suite w/dual granite vanity, free-standing tub & WI shower. Retreat upstairs to view 3 additional spacious bedrooms, 1 hall BA, 1 private BA & ample storage in walk-in attic as well as pull-down. Additional storage can also be found in 2-car garage!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
News Argus

116 Summerfield Ct

Beautiful 2019 Build 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Advance - Beautiful new 2019 build True Home in Advance. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage and screened in back patio. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and spacious island. Living room features an electric fireplace and pre mounted TV mount. Office located on main level and bonus area on upper level. Entry from garage includes built in storage. Primary bedroom is on the upper level and has attached sitting room, large closet and lots of natural light. Primary bath has a double vanity, tub and shower. Laundry room is on upper level.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Admirals Ridge Drive

Newly built town home with luxury kitchen and builder warranties! The chefs kitchen has built in wall ovens and a range w/ a huge island sink. A spacious open living area with generous extra room spills out from the kitchen. There is a dining room and sun room off the other side making this a true open concept. The basement den has a full bathroom and spacious tall ceilings making it feel very open. A walk out slider to the hot tub and fenced in back yard finished the basement of your dreams. With a large master bedroom and extra sitting area/office this home has a ton of extra space to make it the home you have been looking for!
LAKE RIDGE, VA
Richmond.com

9337 Willies Way Trl, Hanover, VA 23116

Gorgeous Bramante 2 story floor plan that is better than new!!This home has been meticulously maintained inside and out!First floor offers Primary bedroom with private luxury bathroom, Gourmet kitchen that opens to Great room, Utility room, bedroom, Office(that could be 4th bedroom) and full bathroom.2nd floor offers large loft, spacious bedroom,full bathroom and walk in attic. The Kitchen has large island, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances(refrigerator conveys), pantry, and lots of cabinets with granite counters. The cozy Great room has ceiling fan and Gas fireplace.The 65" Samsung TV that is mounted on wall in great room will convey with sound bar. The Elegant Primary bedroom is located on the first floor has & large walk in closet,Tray ceiling,Ceiling Fan & its own private bathroom.Let the entertaining extend to the covered porch that steps down to stone paver patio with built in outdoor kitchen(Gas grill and Green egg Conveys!) and gas fire pit. Rear yard is fenced in with privacy fence at the rear. Convenient location to shopping,schools, hospitals, and interestates.Walk to the clubhouse and pool! Whole yard has irrigation and sod! Tankless hot water heater with Timer.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

1410 Davis Ave, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to 1410 Davis Ave! This low maintenance rancher is less than 5 years old, offers one floor living, has an open concept floorplan, and has a split bedroom design! Great location convenient to shops, restaurants, shopping, etc. Upon entering the home, you will notice the open concept floorplan. The large living room flows nicely into the kitchen and features vaulted ceilings, CF, and a gas FP. The spacious kitchen offers an eat in area, stainless appliances, vinyl flooring, and a large pantry. There is a separate utility room with built in shelving and vinyl flooring. The primary suite features a HUGE walk in closet and a CF. The primary bathroom features a raised height double vanity, large shower, and vinyl flooring. On the opposite side of the house you will find the other 2 bedrooms and the hall bath. Both bedrooms are nice sized and have large closets. The hall bathroom features a tub/shower combo and vinyl flooring. The exterior features a double width gravel driveway, a large covered front porch, a nice rear patio, a nice yard, and a maintenance free exterior. Well maintained and won't last long! Put this one on your list to see!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3031 Longstreet Dr, Petersburg, VA 23805

Beautiful rancher on a large lot. Recently renovated with new roof, new flooring, new kitchen and new bathroom. The whole house has been freshly painted and updated with new light fixtures, all new appliances, and new counter tops in the kitchen that opens to a spacious dining area. Nice sized 2 car detached garage with a backyard semi-fenced and a deck. Nice open front porch.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

2619 Maple St, Hopewell, VA 23860

Ready to move in 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on corner lot. New roof, vinyl siding and vinyl windows within the last 5 years. Freshly painted, new laminate floors thru-out, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, all new interior doors, new HVAC, upgraded electrical system, new toilet and vanity in bath.
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

301 Beacon Ridge Dr Unit#302, Hopewell, VA 23860

Adjacent to the River! This bright corner unit, which has been freshly painted, is in great condition and has lovely privacy from the surrounding trees. Located just 35 minutes from downtown Richmond and RIC airport. You will enjoy relaxing on the oversized balcony with two sets of sliding doors. As you enter the ceramic tile foyer, the oversized powder room is to your right, along with a hall closet. Your kitchen has a new faucet and newer dishwasher, stove, microwave & pantry with your washer & dryer and the electric hot water heater is NEW. The picture window in the dining area and the double sliding doors bring phenomenal natural light that flows into this unit. The cozy family room with gas fireplace is so open and inviting! Your primary bedroom ensuite has three separate closets & a picture window. The building has an exercise room, community room and kitchen, along with a guest suite to rent by the night, if you have guests. Rare find! Do not miss this one!
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

2861 Gold Mine Rd, Fluvanna, VA 22963

Welcome to a true a Gold Mine, waiting for you to call home! This beautiful Ranch style home set on an acre of landscaped park-like property will make you feel right at home. Conveniently located just 30 miles from Charlottesville, and 40 miles from Richmond, for shopping and restaurants. You will enter into the open living room with bright natural light. The large eat-in kitchen has an island, an abundance of cabinetry and counter space, and opens to the deck convenient for relaxing and entertaining. Just off the kitchen is a convenient pantry, laundry and utility room. The spacious family room has a cozy gas fireplace, natural lighting and cable accessibility. This home has a large master bedroom, walk-in closet, and en-suite bath. An additional 2 spacious bedrooms, one being used as an office. A back-up propane wall heater is conveniently located in the kitchen. All appliances convey with an accepted offer. Although no known defects, the fireplace, chimney, flue & sheds convey "AS IS".
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

7644 Rockfalls Dr, Richmond City, VA 23225

Walk to Pony Pasture and the James River Park System from this move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage in Southampton. Four seasons sunroom opens to a spacious back yard with a lovely patio that's perfect for outdoor living. A large mudroom entrance with washer and dryer that convey welcome you to a freshly painted interior and new carpet. The kitchen opens to a generous front living room/dining room with a large bay window for plenty of natural light. The bedroom off the kitchen is perfect for a home office. Two more bedrooms and a full bath round out the interior, along with a fully floored attic that adds tons of storage space or potential room for expansion. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own in Stratford Hills.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

3573 Charles City Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

Attention investors and first time home buyers!!! Opportunity knocks with this 3 Bedrooms 3 full bath home that has the potential to be a 5 bedroom, upstairs has been partially finished off. This property is on a 5 acre tract and has the potential to be subdivided. Call Henrico County Zoning for more details. The property also has two sun rooms to relax in; deck on the rear for those family gatherings and cookouts. A horse lovers dream because you can bring your horse and there is 5 acres to enjoy.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

1419 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond City, VA 23231

Welcome home to this adorable, well appointed 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Cape Cod style home that has been meticulously cared for by only 1 owner. Fresh mulch, landscaping & a covered front porch greet you upon entering into the cozy living room featuring real, gleaming hardwood floors, newer neutral colored paint & ceiling fan. The beautifully updated & modern kitchen features granite counters, abundance of cabinet space, new stainless steel appliances and double sink with new plumbing fixtures. A gorgeous backsplash, under-cabinet lighting & an eat in breakfast nook complete this stunning kitchen. There are 2 spacious bedrooms on the 1st floor along with a large, updated, full bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms are located on the 2nd level accompanied by another beautifully renovated full bathroom. There could be two potential primary suites with this well laid-out floor plan - 1 on the 1st level & one on the 2nd level. Additional features include a Private & paved driveway able to fit 5+cars, detached storage shed & concrete sidewalk leading up to a side entry pedestrian door into the kitchen! 2 minutes from Rocketts landing & the bottom, this location is amazing!
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy