Florida State

Florida man accused of killing realtor he mistook for landlord

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CORAL SPRING, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man is facing a murder charge after mistakenly shooting and killing a realtor he mistook for his former landlord, authorities said.

The suspect, Raymond Reese, 51, was recently evicted from his Coral Springs home before the fatal shooting that happened two days before Christmas, AP Reports.

The victim, Sara Trost, was waiting outside the home to meet with a potential buyer before Reese fired at her thinking he was shooting at his former landlord, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

“It was just a mistaken identity. She never even got out of the car,” Rabbi Shuey Biston of Chabad of Parkland, where Trost was an active member, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Police said Reese called 911 after the shooting and told a dispatcher that he had shot his former landlord and believed she was dead.

“Can you send an officer to pick me up, I shot somebody,” Reese told the dispatcher, giving his name, birthday and address, according to the arrest warrant.

At the police station, Reese confessed to shooting someone at the home in Coral Springs where he used to live, saying “he was upset at his former landlord over an email she sent him the previous day, which he had read that morning,” the arrest warrant said.

Reese is facing a charge of one count of first degree murder following his arrest on Thursday. Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.

He remained in the Broward County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.

Buck Fiden 110%
2d ago

I killed someone and my name and birthday is... At least he didn't waste resources solving this crime. Must have been a fu#3ed up email she sent him.

Jared Nelson
2d ago

Yo why does it matter who he was TRYING to kill, sounds like they left out a charge of premeditated murder

ABC7 Fort Myers

