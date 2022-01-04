Did You Know: Angela Bassett Improvised This Entire Scene [Video]

The actress and producer has blazed a legendary trail. And she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Of course when Angela Bassett logs on to our Zoom call, she is wearing a glorious headwrap and the sun is framing her perfectly. Should we expect anything less? As an actor who has portrayed some of the most righteous and regal icons of our time — Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz, Tina Turner, and, fictionally speaking, Ramonda, the Queen of Wakanda, in Black Panther — Bassett is a cinema legend. Her propensity for taking on these roles is a reflection of her commitment to breaking down barriers. "Thirty and 40 years ago when I started out, Black characters were weighted too heavily in the negative," says Bassett. "I was always mindful of those images. What are you saying about me and who I represent as a woman of color? There's complexity to us. There's beauty to us. There's strength to us. There's compassion to us. There are so many wonderful things."
