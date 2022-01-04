ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know: Angela Bassett Improvised This Entire Scene [Video]

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t actually need a reason to fan girl over Angela Bassett, but the Internet gave us another excuse to give her all the praise. Some fans recently discovered the actress gave a completely improvised performance in one of her most memorable roles. Bassett portrayed the unforgettable Bernadine...

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Angela Bassett Says She’s ‘Never Been Motivated by Money or Fame’

“9-1-1” star Angela Bassett has been killing it lately. The 63 year old actress broke records last year as the highest-paid actress of color on television, earning $450,000 per episode for the Fox series. Despite her monetary success, Bassett said in an interview with InStyle that she’s “never been motivated solely by money or fame.” In the interview, Bassett also shares that her intention behind becoming an actress was simple: to fulfill her dreams.
SheKnows

Angela Bassett Slams Hollywood For Ending Women’s Careers at Age 40 With a Smoking Hot New Photoshoot

Has Angela Bassett ever lost her groove? The Oscar-nominated actress has been powering through the entertainment industry for decades, earning wide acclaim for her work and meeting new challenges. Every step of the way, the actress has maintained her own brand of confidence, and in a series of sexy new InStyle photos along with her accompanying profile, Bassett addresses how she’s kept her groove going and why she loves seeing women embrace their “sensuality, sexuality, compassion, and intelligence” after the age of 40.
In Style

Angela Bassett Is Still Burning It Down

The actress and producer has blazed a legendary trail. And she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Of course when Angela Bassett logs on to our Zoom call, she is wearing a glorious headwrap and the sun is framing her perfectly. Should we expect anything less? As an actor who has portrayed some of the most righteous and regal icons of our time — Rosa Parks, Betty Shabazz, Tina Turner, and, fictionally speaking, Ramonda, the Queen of Wakanda, in Black Panther — Bassett is a cinema legend. Her propensity for taking on these roles is a reflection of her commitment to breaking down barriers. "Thirty and 40 years ago when I started out, Black characters were weighted too heavily in the negative," says Bassett. "I was always mindful of those images. What are you saying about me and who I represent as a woman of color? There's complexity to us. There's beauty to us. There's strength to us. There's compassion to us. There are so many wonderful things."
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross Says Goodbye to Current Show in Emotional Tribute

Earlier this month, CSI alum Tracee Ellis Ross took to her Instagram account to say farewell to her current hit series Black-Ish in an emotional tribute to her co-stars. In the sweet post, the former CSI star declared it is so hard to say goodbye to the Black-Ish family. But she leaves the set full of joy and pride. “It was an honor to go to work every day. To create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television. It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway.”
