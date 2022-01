Institutions are still concerned about security risks associated with the cryptocurrency industry more than anything, says a new report. The cryptocurrency industry saw a tremendous surge in terms of institutional adoption in 2021. Experts suggest that this trend is likely to continue this year as well. But whether it’s a tidal wave or a trickle will depend on how the industry evolves in terms of technology that offers secure storage and protects user funds.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO