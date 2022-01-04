ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Controversy Hits 'Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune'

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheel Of Fortune is starting 2022 a lot like how they ended 2021 - with some controversy. You'll recall the end of last year saw the game show make headlines for not awarding a prize to a contestant who solved a puzzle correctly because they took too long of a pause....

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 5

biko
1d ago

so one. celebrity got it wrong but another celebrity got it correct, so what is the problem, on the other you must solve the puzzle before the buzzer sounds not during the buzzer, on the other say word for word of the puzzle,been this way since show has been on the aire.....

Reply(1)
4
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Vanna White's unconventional method of training Maggie Sajak to do her job

Back in November of 2019, Pat Sajak was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine. The long-time host of Wheel of Fortune made it through the surgery and has recovered just fine. But, as they say, the show must go on, and go on it did with Pat's TV partner, Vanna White, stepping in to host the show. With Vanna as host, somebody had to turn the letters, and who better to step into that role than Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Pat Sajak
E! News

Such Good Fortune! Pat Sajak’s Daughter Reveals a Special Turning Moment With Vanna White

Watch: Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts. Vanna White can add role model to her résumé. Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie revealed on Yahoo! Entertainment that the Wheel of Fortune co-host once took a very special turn at giving her advice. Back in 2019, Pat unexpectedly fell ill with a blocked intestine and had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Wheel Of Fortune
Polygon

She solved the puzzle, but Wheel of Fortune didn’t give her the car

Wheel of Fortune is a relatively simple game, which is likely why it’s been on TV in one form or another since 1975. Originally spun out from creator Merv Griffin’s games of Hangman on the road as a kid, it’s a word-guessing game broken down into individual letters. What matters most in Wheel of Fortune, beyond getting good spins, is extrapolating full words and phrases from a few scattered letters.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Wheel of Fortune Fans Furious At Pat Sajak After Woman Loses Car

Wheel Of Fortune fans are upset that one contestant won't be driving a new Audi this Holiday Season. During an episode this week, Tuesday's program brought the viral moment to households across the United States. With an Audi Q3 on the line, one contestant stepped up to solve the puzzle. There was one slight problem though, she "didn't answer the question in the correct manner" according to Pat Sajak. Pausing between the words is apparently a no-no in Wheel Of Fortune. (We had no idea either!) Well, getting the right answer in this manner means that you don't get it right due to a technicality. Fans all over social media began to see the clip because of former Jeopardy! Champion Alex Jacob. His tweet helped spark the #GiveHerTheQ3 movement on social media. However, despite losing at the show, there's a happy ending to this story as Audi sprung for the new car and people were elated.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Sends Sweet Message to Pat Sajak to Close Out Show

As Wheel of Fortune came to an end last night, hostess Vanna White shared a sweet message for her longtime friend and host, Pat Sajak. The pair have been at the helm of the game show since the early ’80s. For four decades, the two hosts have worked together and been the face of Wheel of Fortune. In that time, they’ve helped build the series into one of the most popular game shows of all time. Additionally, they’ve each become household names because of their time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Furious After Contestant Loses Prize Over Technicality: ‘You Have Hidden Rules’

Better luck next time? Wheel of Fortune fans called out the game show after a contestant lost out on scoring her own Audi Q3. During a Tuesday, December 21, episode of the long-running series, Charlene Rubush got a chance to compete in the bonus round after earning $16,500 earlier in the show. The “What Are You Doing?” category presented a puzzle that risked the contestant’s winnings.
TV & VIDEOS
MotorTrend Magazine

Wheel of Fortune Robs Contestant of Car Prize, But There’s a Happy Ending

Standing up and racking your brain in front of a live audience is a hard thing to do. Now, add in the pressure of winning a big final prize and you're probably going to stall out much like Wheel Of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush did. Despite saying the correct answer before the game show's buzzer went off, she was denied her prize, which ended up being a 2021 Audi Q3 SUV. Social media took things over from there.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Promises a Big 2022 in New Year’s Post

America’s beloved “Wheel of Fortune” is thanking fans for a wonderful 2021. They are also promising a very big 2022. “Wheel of Fortune” is celebrating another year on the air. Making its debut in 1975, the game show has broadcasted over 7,000 episodes (as of May 2019). In their latest post, the game show’s Twitter is gearing up for 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Maggie Sajak is Trying to ‘Act Natural’ in Dazzling New Photo

It seems that Maggie Sajak is doing more and more on Wheel of Fortune. She has had a variety of roles on the show and now is taking fashion notes from Vanna White. In a recent Instagram post, Sajak is wearing a sparkly and dazzling dress. With one bare arm and shoulder on her right and a full sleeve down her left, it is quite the ensemble. She posed in front of an elevator and gave it a quick and fun caption. “Your crush is coming over, act normal.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Remembers Late Betty White With Four Simple Words

“Wheel of Fortune” fans haven’t exactly been happy with the show’s handling of certain things recently. First, there was the botched car prize due to a technicality and later, the show seemed to ignore Pat Sajak’s 40th anniversary as host. But regardless of how you feel about those topics, there’s one thing we can all agree on today. That’s the fact that Betty White was a national treasure who will be dearly missed. Her influence spanned far and wide from “Jeopardy!” to “Saturday Night Live” and even the Super Bowl.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Loses Car Prize Despite Guessing Correct Phrase

Some Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a contestant missed out on a new car on Tuesday's show due to a timing rule that many were unaware of. Contestant Charlene made it to the final round, where the category was "What are you doing?" Though she at first guessed a wrong answer -- "choosing the right card" -- she eventually said the right phrase, which was "choosing the right word." However, host Pat Sajak said that because she paused too long in between guesses, she would not get the prize, which was an Audi Q3.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy