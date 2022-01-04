ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook hosted surge of misinformation leading up to Jan. 6

Daily Item
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Hosted Surge of Misinformation and Insurrection Threats in Months Leading Up to Jan. 6 Attack, Records Show. by Craig Silverman, ProPublica, Craig Timberg, The Washington Post, Jeff Kao, ProPublica, and Jeremy B. Merrill, The Washington Post. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big...

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Facebook promoted extremism leading to federal officer's murder: Lawsuit

NEW YORK — In May 2020, as protests over the death of George Floyd raged across the country, federal security officer Dave Patrick Underwood was shot and killed while protecting the federal courthouse in Oakland, California. The alleged shooter, Steven Carrillo, an active-duty Air Force staff sergeant, carried a...
OAKLAND, CA
Reuters

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Trey Gowdy
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

The insurrection is only the tip of the iceberg

After thousands of posts appeared for weeks on a website called TheDonald.win detailing plans for the 6 January attack on the Capitol, including how to form a “wall of death” to force police to abandon defensive positions; after Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, warned his senior aides of “a Reichstag moment” like the 1933 burning of the German parliament that Hitler used to seize dictatorial power; after insurrectionists smashed several ground floor windows of the Capitol, the only ones out of 658 they somehow knew were not reinforced, that allowed rioters to pour inside; after marching to the chamber of the House chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”; after pounding on the locked doors; and as the Capitol police led members in a run through the tunnels under the Capitol for safe passage to the Longworth Building, Congressman Jody Hice, a Republican of Georgia, raced by a Democratic colleague, who told me Hice was screaming into his phone: “You screwed it up, y’all screwed it all up!”
SOCIETY
NPR

Kicked off Facebook and Twitter, far-right groups lose online clout

In the hours and days after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube kicked off then-President Trump from their platforms. They also removed many of the people involved in planning the attack. It's been called the Great Deplatforming. In the year since, far-right groups have scrambled to find new homes on the internet, and NPR tech correspondent Shannon Bond looks at where they have gone.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Item

The pitfall of whitewashing Jan. 6 attack

This week marks the anniversary of an unprecedented attack on democracy in the United States. January 6th of last year is the day a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop certification of the people’s vote for the highest office in the land. Images from that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Groups#The Surge#Misinformation#The Big Story#Americans
AFP

After fueling Capitol riot, disinformation stalks US politics

The storming of the US Capitol pushed social media platforms to crack down on those who peddled the "stolen election" claim that drove it, but the narrative has survived and flourished online, in right-wing media and among Republican politicians. "Many right-wing media organizations have spread doubt about the 2020 election -- some blatantly claimed that it was stolen," providing "an alternative space for Republican voters who turned away from mainstream media," he added.
PROTESTS
CBS News

Report looks into Facebook's role ahead of January 6 attack

A new investigation by ProPublica and the Washington Post reveals how Facebook dissolved a "political moderation task force" in the weeks leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The previously unreported task force was created in an effort to police the increasingly "toxic" political groups on the social network. Craig Silverman, a national reporter for ProPublica and co-author of the report, joins "Red and Blue" with more on the findings.
INTERNET
The Guardian

Twitter permanently bans news aggregation service Politics For All

Twitter has permanently banned the popular news aggregation service Politics For All, in a sign of how the social media platform has substantial power to deprive news outlets of their audience without warning. A spokesperson said the account was “suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam”...
INTERNET
New York Post

Facebook restores conservative book publisher’s account after ‘error’

Facebook has restored access to an advertising account linked to the conservative children’s book publisher Heroes of Liberty — after the lockout sparked an outcry on social media. Heroes of Liberty, which has published biographies of figures such as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and former President...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
MinnPost

Genocide by social media posts: Will Facebook be held accountable?

In 1946, Julius Streicher was hanged at Nuremberg. The International Military Tribunal, comprised of jurists and judges from the World War II Allied nations of France, the U.K., the U.S. and the Soviet Union, prosecuted 24 leaders for the worst human rights abuses of the war. Julius Streicher was one of them.
INTERNET
Press Democrat

Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook for COVID misinformation, one day after Twitter suspension

Facebook suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for one day for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, a day after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account for repeatedly violating the company's policy. Facebook said Greene's post "goes against our standards on misinformation that can cause physical harm" and barred her from posting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

The misinformation pandemic is out of control, but there's a fix

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. Conspiracy theories and misinformation about QAnon, COVID-19 and 2020 election fraud took a deadly turn in 2021. As bad as things were last year, experts worry it'll get worse in 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy