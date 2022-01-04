ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukaku apologizes and wants to restore trust at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku apologized for going public with his unhappiness at Chelsea and...

The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
Romelu Lukaku
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
#Chelsea#Unhappiness#Italian#Sky
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight

Chelsea will hope to put a mixed recent period on and off the field behind them as they meet Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Thomas Tuchel’s side host the first leg before making the trip across London next week, with Romelu Lukaku back after apologising for his controversial comments in an interview last week. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Spurs in the League Cup semi-finalSpurs remain unbeaten in the league under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte since the Italian’s arrival in early November, and face Conte’s former club thrice in January in...
Belgium
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel hails Kai Havertz after forward broke finger scoring against Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Kai Havertz for playing through the pain of a “horrible” broken finger in Chelsea’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Tottenham.Havertz’s fifth goal of the season put Chelsea in charge against a miserable Spurs but the Germany forward suffered a nasty broken finger in the tumble that followed his early finish.The 22-year-old battled on until half-time when he was forced to give up the ghost amid mounting pain, but Chelsea still produced a fine result amid a makeshift set-up and against a strong Spurs XI.Chelsea made a last-minute switch to a back four after...
Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea 'have enough reasons to move on' from Romelu Lukaku's controversial interview in Italy... with Belgian restored to starting XI for League Cup semi-final against Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists the club have moved on from Romelu Lukaku's controversial Sky Italia interview. The £97.5million summer signing will be fined at least a week's wages after confessing to being unhappy under Tuchel and flirting with former club Inter Milan in a bombshell interview last week.
Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku sorry and aiming to ‘clean mess up’, says Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his controversial interview in which he revealed his unhappiness at Chelsea and is available to play in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.Blues boss Thomas Tuchel revealed Belgium striker Lukaku feels responsible and determined to “clean the mess up”, after an interview with Sky Italy that was released last Thursday but conducted three weeks previously.Club-record signing Lukaku was stood down for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but crunch talks on Monday have cleared the air.Tuchel has insisted he is now satisfied Lukaku did not intend to cause such deep damage...
Thomas Tuchel shows class as improvisation gives Chelsea life after week of turmoil

After days of talk, talks and talking about talk, Chelsea’s semi-final first leg victory over Tottenham Hotspur was a deep breath for Thomas Tuchel.For so long the football has acted as relief from the club politics rife at Stamford Bridge. These last six days, in the midst of what has been a testing period for Tuchel, will have been his first exposure to that.Spurs were more than willing to provide relief. The 2-0 scoreline also an indication of the number of gears they were below Chelsea, and their terminal mistakes. Both belonged to Japhet Tanganga: the centre-back gave the ball...
Arsenal report: Gunners to land Dusan Vlahovic at cut-price deal – thanks to their key bargaining chip giving them an edge over Tottenham

Arsenal are set to bid just £45m for Dusan Vlahovic – considerably cheaper than the £60m fee Tottenham were tipped to pay. That's according to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Arsenal hold a key negotiating chip over their bitter north London rivals, when it comes to securing the Fiorentina man.
Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
