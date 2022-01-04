Lukaku apologizes and wants to restore trust at Chelsea

After days of talk, talks and talking about talk, Chelsea’s semi-final first leg victory over Tottenham Hotspur was a deep breath for Thomas Tuchel.For so long the football has acted as relief from the club politics rife at Stamford Bridge. These last six days, in the midst of what has been a testing period for Tuchel, will have been his first exposure to that.Spurs were more than willing to provide relief. The 2-0 scoreline also an indication of the number of gears they were below Chelsea, and their terminal mistakes. Both belonged to Japhet Tanganga: the centre-back gave the ball...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO