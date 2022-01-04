ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WFT to announce new name on Feb. 2, won't be Wolves/RedWolves

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team's rebranding process officially has an end date. Washington will announce its new name and logo on Feb. 2, team president Jason Wright announced in his president's brief on Tuesday, over a year and a half after the club retired its old moniker in July of...

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rivera responds to Joe Judge’s ‘clown show’ dig at WFT

Though both the Washington Football Team and New York Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, their Week 18 battle at MetLife Stadium is shaping up to be far from a meaningless contest. Earlier this week, Giants head coach Joe Judge took a not-so-subtle jab at Washington by saying of...
NFL
Washington Football Team Won't Become RedWolves Due To Trademark Issues

The Washington Football Team will announce its new identity next month ... but there's one name that's already off the table -- RedWolves. WFT prez Jason Wright broke the news to fans early Tuesday morning ... saying the fan-favorite "RedWolves" and more simple "Wolves" branding won't work due to trademark issues.
NFL
NFL world reacts to WFT’s potential new name

Some NFL fans have expressed a wish that Washington Football Team would keep their simple and unique name. And the franchise even said that was a possibility. However, it was always assumed that, eventually, owner Dan Snyder would want to change the name in order to cash in on the merchandise opportunities.
NFL
Heinicke to start Washington’s season finale, Kyle Allen could play

Taylor Heinicke is expected to get a 15th consecutive start at quarterback for Washington in the team’s season finale at the New York Giants. A week after broaching the possibility of playing Kyle Allen some in the final two games, coach Ron Rivera said Monday, “We’ll start off with Taylor and then we’ll go from […]
NFL
Reeling WFT deals with more tragedy as brother of Montez Sweat killed in shooting

The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
NFL
2023 4-star EDGE Yhonzae Pierre talks favorites

Eufala, Ala. EDGE Yhonzae Pierre has close to 20 offers and after taking the fall the watch schools play and establish relationships, he has made his first cut. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound junior ranks as the No. 40 prospect in the country in the On300. He is being pursued by some top programs and he has eight on top of his list.
SPORTS

