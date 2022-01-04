ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Can I Get Essential Info From an Employee Who's on Sick Leave?

By Alison Green
Cover picture for the articleInc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to four questions from readers. 1. I can't get the info I need...

Upworthy

Micromanaging boss who made employees’ life hell gets what’s coming to him

When a boss micromanages every minute detail of your work, it makes for a toxic work environment that in turn affects productivity. Trust is a key factor to enable people to manage their work responsibly. While some bosses get this, some bosses refuse to even try to understand how micromanaging may be harmful. Reddit user PugC speaks of his boss who made his life a living hell by forcing him to write daily logs to document the progress work. Despite being informed that such detailed reports would consume a majority of his time and thus hinder actual work, his boss insisted that he writes down every small detail happening in his team. The arduous task came in handy for the employee when his boss tried to pass off blame on a major issue at work on him and his team. He brought out the receipts in the form of the logbook.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
nohoartsdistrict.com

How to know when you should quit your job

With leaving a job becoming a trending topic over the last few months, some may have wondered if it is time for them to move on from their current position. This could be a simple whim because quitting is a conversational item at the moment. Or, this thought process could be a symptom of something more. With jobs being such an integral part of everyday life, they have a wide reaching impact on the mental or emotional state of a person. A job can be unacceptable for a variety of reasons, some of them stronger than others. When these reasons present themselves, it is important to evaluate whether or not they are substantial enough to walk away from a career or paycheck. In many cases, waiting around for a change to take place may not be a wise decision. Author Tim Ferriss spoke to this, “Someday is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees on a Zoom Call Is Out. It's a Tragic Example of How Not to Manage People

Earlier this month, Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg told 900 employees to join him on a Zoom meeting, during which he told them they no longer had jobs at the company. It was all apparently part of his effort to create a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," at the online mortgage company. Garg later told other employees that some of those who were let go were "stealing" from the company by only working two hours a day.
BUSINESS
NJ.com

I’m disabled. Can I get Social Security from my ex?

Q. I have had multiple sclerosis for over 33 years and I have been receiving SSDI since approximately 1995. I did work part-time as an LPN until 2010, but now I’m totally disabled and age 60. I’m single, but I have an ex. Can I collect on his Social Security? We were married for 23 years and he retired three months ago.
SOCIETY
Inc.com

To Help Your Employees Stay, Send Them on a Break

As businesses contend with employees leaving in droves, some are offering an increasingly popular perk: paid sabbaticals. Notably common in academia, sabbaticals are extended periods of time off that can last anywhere from six weeks to several months. These breaks are typically offered to long-term employees, who receive either their full pay or a percentage of their usual pay during their time off.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The 4-Step Eisenhower Time-Management System Is a Brilliant Way to Cut Unnecessary Work and Boost Productivity

Sometimes the old ways are the best ways. A few months ago, I shared Steve Jobs's formula for holding effective meetings. It was certainly a boon, given the tendency for most businesses to glut schedules with meeting after meeting, often with little purpose. The other side of that coin is productivity -- how we manage our time when we're not forced into a room (virtual or in-person) discussing topics that could be hashed out over email.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Employee forced to work through holidays he planned to spend time with kids, resigns & makes company pay

It's never easy to toil through the holidays, knowing that you should be spending that time with your loved ones. In a world where CEOs make infinitely more money than workers, you are basically toiling to fill their coffers as they spend time with their families. One worker who had spent their good years working to make money for his CEO rejigged his priorities after missing many important personal milestones in his life including missing his children’s first steps and their school events. He was determined to spend the holidays with his family this year but his boss demanded he work. Without blinking an eye he quit, but not before making the company pay for demanding he work through the holidays. He shared the story on Reddit where it went viral.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

19 underrated part-time jobs that pay well and how to get them

Part-time jobs have become a popular to bring in extra cash with a low commitment. Accountants, physician assistants, and programmers are among the highest paid part-time roles. Writing, tutoring, fitness instructing, and graphic designing are also in-demand options.
JOBS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS

