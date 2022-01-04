ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: The sun is back! But rain looks to return tomorrow

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 3's Lorin Richardson said after a chilly...

www.wfsb.com

#Channel 3
wabi.tv

Accumulating Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/6/22

A cold front will be approaching the Panhandle today, producing scattered showers and storms this afternoon through the evening. Behind the front, colder and drier air will arrive. We're in for a cold start to the day tomorrow with chilly conditions later in the day. Check out the latest forecast, here!
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: A burst of snow tonight then a blast of cold Friday

* Winter weather advisory 9 tonight through 5 a.m. Friday *. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Chilly today, snow comes tonight. Some feel dismay, some feel delight. Express forecast. Today: Partly sunny, turning cloudy in afternoon. Highs: 37-41.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Bitter cold Thursday morning, snow likely tonight

Colder this morning with temperatures in the mid teens, and wind chills in the single digits. Flurries this morning, with chance for snow showers this afternoon. A dusting possible. High in the mid 20’s. SNOW LIKELY TONIGHT, LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS. Scattered snow tonight, an inch or less. Low in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Snow Rain Wind Again

Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
fox5ny.com

Snowfall forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
pinejournal.com

Staying cold through Saturday morning

The frigid air will hold in place through Saturday morning before a warm front passes through the region. This will allow temperatures to get briefly warmer on Saturday. Another cold front is forecast to slide across the Northland on Saturday night, drawing in another round of frigid air. This cold snap will last all of Sunday and Monday before we start to moderate in terms of temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
WYFF4.com

More rain coming Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, expect mixed precipitation early this evening with snow in the NC mountains and cold rain for everyone south of the North Carolina/South Carolina state line. The rain will dry and clear out after 11 p.m. After midnight, temperatures will drop quickly to the upper teens...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wtvy.com

Colder Air Returns Friday

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring in some much cooler air for Friday, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will dominate, but some cloud cover returns over the weekend. Our next rain chance is on track for late Sunday into Sunday night. TONIGHT...
DOTHAN, AL

