FORECAST: The sun is back! But rain looks to return tomorrow

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 12pm Thursday for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 8 am Friday. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 1 pm Thursday for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell Counties until 7 am Friday. Thursday our next low pressure system begins...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
A cold front will be approaching the Panhandle today, producing scattered showers and storms this afternoon through the evening. Behind the front, colder and drier air will arrive. We're in for a cold start to the day tomorrow with chilly conditions later in the day. Check out the latest forecast, here!
* Winter weather advisory 9 tonight through 5 a.m. Friday *. A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Chilly today, snow comes tonight. Some feel dismay, some feel delight. Express forecast. Today: Partly sunny, turning cloudy in afternoon. Highs: 37-41.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
Good Morning A WINTER STORM WARNING for all of RI and most of southeastern MA (except Islands) and eastern Connecticut from Now through Friday Afternoon FORECAST ACCUMULATIONS BY EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON The snow is expected to begin By 3AM with the heaviest of the snow falling between 5AM and 10AM on Friday morning before tapering […]
Colder this morning with temperatures in the mid teens, and wind chills in the single digits. Flurries this morning, with chance for snow showers this afternoon. A dusting possible. High in the mid 20’s. SNOW LIKELY TONIGHT, LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS. Scattered snow tonight, an inch or less. Low in the...
Freezing rain and a wintry snowy mix to start Thursday with winds picking up to 30+ mph gusts into midday will keep this cycle of winter weather going for the 3rd day. More midday snows/cold rain expected. 2" accumulated overnight in Pocatello and a trace for Idaho Falls this morning, mixed with freezing mist/rain. Slick conditions and visibility remain an issue for traveling/commute times. Winds will push snow into the afternoon and more snow will move across the area. Rain/snow continue tonight and return Friday afternoon. Sunshine returns Saturday later.
Dangerous wind chills will continue over the next 24 to 36 hours. Numerous Wind Chill Warnings/Advisories are in effect for KELOLAND not only for this morning, but northern KELOLAND will see the Warnings continue into tonight and tomorrow morning. Limit your time outdoors and cover as much exposed skin as possible when outside.
The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
The frigid air will hold in place through Saturday morning before a warm front passes through the region. This will allow temperatures to get briefly warmer on Saturday. Another cold front is forecast to slide across the Northland on Saturday night, drawing in another round of frigid air. This cold snap will last all of Sunday and Monday before we start to moderate in terms of temperatures.
Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tonight, expect mixed precipitation early this evening with snow in the NC mountains and cold rain for everyone south of the North Carolina/South Carolina state line. The rain will dry and clear out after 11 p.m. After midnight, temperatures will drop quickly to the upper teens...
SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring in some much cooler air for Friday, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will dominate, but some cloud cover returns over the weekend. Our next rain chance is on track for late Sunday into Sunday night. TONIGHT...
