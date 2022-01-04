ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HashCash Supports Space Research with Blockchain-Powered Orbital Asset Tokenization

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHashCash Consultants, a global frontrunner in blockchain development, will extend its blockchain expertise to orbital assets tokenization for a US Space Research Institute. The announcement demonstrates HashCash’s continued commitment to innovations in blockchain-powered space research. Orbital assets include multiple structures within a spatial orbit. Asteroids, orbit vectors, satellites,...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Wanxiang Blockchain Launches Vena Consortium to Build One-Stop Digitalization Solutions for Enterprises

Wanxiang Blockchain marked the start of a promising 2022 with its next-generation blockchain technology platform “Vena Consortium”. Built upon PlatONE, a consortium blockchain featuring privacy computing, and Wanxiang Blockchain’s experience in creating blockchain solutions for industrial internet, digital assets, digital cities and many other scenarios, Vena Consortium has been designed to provide one-stop solutions for governments and enterprises to tackle challenges in digital transformation with Venachain, a high performance consortium blockchain, and various functions, such as privacy computing, cross-chain, smart contract, blockchain browser, DID, BaaS, etc.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

KLDiscovery Launches Nebula Enterprise Server-Rack Appliance

KLDiscovery Inc. a leading provider of global electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, announced that it is launching a new Nebula Enterprise product line to accommodate its clients’ and partners’ geographic and data control needs. Nebula Enterprise brings the power, flexibility, and enhanced feature set...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

MaiCoin Group Launches Taiwan’s First Carbon Credit-Backed NFTs on Its New Social Impact NFT Platform, the Common Wealth

MaiCoin Group strives to launch social impact NFTs regularly to support social welfare organizations and give back to the community through MaiCoin/AMIS’s Qubic Creator service—a one-stop NFT store creator solution. Qubic Creator is developed by AMIS Technologies, which is MaiCoin Group’s blockchain solution arm. Following Qubic Wallet, AMIS Technologies has now launched this one-stop NFT store creator service under the company’s exclusive brand, Qubic, to serve the goal of building its own NFT marketplace. Against this backdrop, MaiCoin Group has established the Common Wealth, a platform which aims to link blockchain technology with the common good. As its first project, the Common Wealth joined hands with Taiwan’s emerging illustrator, Island Moment, in launching carbon credit-backed NFTs to promote public awareness on decarbonization and contribute to the environment.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Oracle tokens turn bullish as blockchain projects focus on interoperability

2022 looks to be a transformative year for the cryptocurrency ecosystem as the focus on interoperability between siloed blockchain networks comes to the forefront and a multitude of projects announce plans to interconnect their platforms with other protocols. One sector of the crypto ecosystem that will play a vital role...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Debris#Orbital#Business Research#Hashcash Consultants#Kura Technologies#A2a
aithority.com

SensoryCloud.ai Launches Cloud-Based Voice and Vision AI Services

Sensory Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator of machine learning solutions for speech recognition and biometric identification, announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory’s decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Esker To Acquire Majority Stake In Market Dojo, Enhancing Its Procure-To-Pay Suite

British startup Market Dojo revolutionizes procurement standards by offering a 100% cloud eSourcing solution. Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, announced that it has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Market Dojo Limited, a UK-based eProcurement software company. The agreement states that Esker will acquire 50.1% of the shares and voting rights in the company effective Q1 2022 and the remainder of Market Dojo shares after a period of four years.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

AUTOCRYPT Launches Newest Upgrade of SCMS for V2X Security Solution

Known for its autonomous driving security solutions, AUTOCRYPT recently announced the launch of AutoCrypt SCMS Version 5.0, a Security Credential Management System (SCMS) for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications, and a crucial component of its AutoCrypt V2X security solution. An SCMS is essential for autonomous driving as it signs and verifies the messages transmitted via V2X to ensure security and safety.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

UTStarcom, China Unicom Partner to Develop 5G Transport Network Solution

UTStarcom, a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, this week announced progress with China Unicom Research Institute in their cooperative development and field testing of a disaggregated networking solution for 5G transport networks. China Unicom Research Institute is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Unicom. As a relatively new technology, the disaggregation...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Canada’s PayFacto Acquires Software Firm iShopFood

The Canadian payments company PayFacto has acquired iShopFood Inc., a Quebec-based firm that makes online ordering software for the restaurant industry. The company announced the deal in a news release Thursday (Jan. 6), saying the acquisition allowed it to “complement its current product and service offering with innovative all-in-one solutions for in-restaurant and online ordering, interactive ordering kiosks and QR-code-based payment capture.”
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

ReadyWorks nabs $8M for AI that orchestrates enterprise infrastructure

Digital business makes enterprises more dependent on infrastructure, adding fuel to the booming infrastructure and operations (I&O) market. But it can be difficult for I&O vendors — which are responsible for the management of technology, information, and data — to see what digital infrastructure they have and ensure it delivers customer value. According to Gartner, vendors increasingly need tools to enable workloads to flow to the right environments and meet business needs to guide future upgrades. I&O functions are seeing shorter timelines, with technologies in deployment expected to reach adoption within the next six to 18 months.
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

Space Launches Alpha Version of its Metaverse Blockchain

Space, a commerce virtual world that enables creatives to make their own virtual store, subscription room, or ticketed event with VR properties, has announced the release of the Alpha version of its Metaverse. After six months of hard work, Space has introduced a series of benefits to its Alpha platform...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Fighting fraud in the supply chain with blockchain

Jonas Lundqvist, CEO at Haidrun, explores how private blockchain technology is helping to fight fraud in the supply chain by delivering trust and confidence using cryptographic security, a shared source of the truth and tamper-evident transaction history. Every enterprise has a supply chain. They can’t exist without them and effective...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Chain.io Identified As An Emerging Cloud Middleware By Bessemer Venture Partners

One of the largest venture funds in the United States recognizes Chain.io as key player in supply chain integration advancements that are evolving the industry. Chain.io, a cloud-based supply chain integration platform that improves the flow of data across the supply chain, has been recognized by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP) as an emerging cloud middleware solution.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Quanergy Unveils 3D IoT LiDAR Solutions For Smart Cities At #CES2022

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, will showcase its advanced 3D IoT LiDAR solutions and technologies for smart cities at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada in January 2022. Quanergy’s solutions will include smart mobility, retail flow management analytics, building occupancy management, and perimeter intrusion detection.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Akash Network Provides Decentralized Cloud Infrastructure To ColdStack

Expanding Node Network Capabilities and Making Decentralized Storage More Affordable and Accessible. Akash Network, the distributed peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute announced ColdStack, a portal to access decentralized storage such as Filecoin, Crust, Sia, Arweave, and Storj has deployed on Akash to expand its node network capabilities, making decentralized storage more accessible and affordable. Now, any individual can use Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 API methods to upload a file to the file node which allows users to move and manage data with no or minimal coding. This makes it easier for Web 2 developers to migrate data from centralized to decentralized infrastructure as we blaze ahead into a world of Web 3.0.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

SEI Enhances Advisor Technology Platform And Advances Cloud Transformation

New Applications Help Streamline Client Experience, Improve Transparency and Personalize Investment Allocations. SEI announced the launch of Digital Account Open and Digital Model Management, two key technology enhancements available to independent advisors through the SEI Wealth Platform. Digital Account Open simplifies opening a new client account, expanding SEI’s current electronic...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

What is ERC-3475? Exploring Bonds on Ethereum Blockchain - A New Token Standard

Decentralised autonomous organisation or DAO is a possible answer to many social problems that we are facing in our current economic system. The Crypto-anarchism would allow the DeBond system to grow organically as a decentralised community. Decentralsized bonds are debt securities, having a function similar to that of a regular receipt in which the borrower receives money and undertakes to return it on a certain date. The fulfilment of obligations is guaranteed by a smart contract.
CURRENCIES
aithority.com

INFINIQ Reveals AI-based Autonomous Driving Data and Next-Generation Retail Tech at CES 2022

INFINIQ, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving data service company, unveiled its groundbreaking autonomous driving and retail innovation technology at CES 2022, the world’s most influential tech event, to an incredible response from 180,000+ attendees from Jan. A three-year CES participant and CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy