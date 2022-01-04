CalAmp Appoints Digital Information Expert, Basudeb Chatterjee, As Chief Digital Information Officer

Digital business makes enterprises more dependent on infrastructure, adding fuel to the booming infrastructure and operations (I&O) market. But it can be difficult for I&O vendors — which are responsible for the management of technology, information, and data — to see what digital infrastructure they have and ensure it delivers customer value. According to Gartner, vendors increasingly need tools to enable workloads to flow to the right environments and meet business needs to guide future upgrades. I&O functions are seeing shorter timelines, with technologies in deployment expected to reach adoption within the next six to 18 months.

