ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CalAmp Appoints Digital Information Expert, Basudeb Chatterjee, As Chief Digital Information Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChatterjee brings expertise in driving digital transformation to streamline business operations, increase productivity and improve customer service. CalAmp , a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, announced the appointment of Basudeb Chatterjee to Chief Digital Information Officer (CDIO). As...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Aqua Security Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Paul Calatayud As CISO

Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Paul Calatayud as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Calatayud brings 20+ years of experience to his new role at Aqua, where he will help scale the security program, shape strategies to advance innovation in cloud native security and work with customers to enhance their cloud native security posture.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hammerspace Announces Luminary Board Of Advisors

Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, announced the creation of its Executive Advisory Board, comprised of globally recognized leaders who will provide strategic guidance for the company’s mission of making data a global resource for innovation and development. The Hammerspace Executive Advisory Board members, renowned leaders from across the government, technology, finance and investment communities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Allbound Welcomes Genesis Lee As New VP Of Customer Success

Lee brings over 14 years of experience building and leading. Allbound, a world leader in partner relationship management. technology, is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Genesis Lee as VP of. Customer Success. CES 2022 News: Quanergy Unveils 3D IoT LiDAR Solutions For Smart Cities At #CES2022.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Wanxiang Blockchain Launches Vena Consortium to Build One-Stop Digitalization Solutions for Enterprises

Wanxiang Blockchain marked the start of a promising 2022 with its next-generation blockchain technology platform “Vena Consortium”. Built upon PlatONE, a consortium blockchain featuring privacy computing, and Wanxiang Blockchain’s experience in creating blockchain solutions for industrial internet, digital assets, digital cities and many other scenarios, Vena Consortium has been designed to provide one-stop solutions for governments and enterprises to tackle challenges in digital transformation with Venachain, a high performance consortium blockchain, and various functions, such as privacy computing, cross-chain, smart contract, blockchain browser, DID, BaaS, etc.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calamp#Information Security#Digital Transformation#North America#Emea#Latam#Pariveda Solutions Inc
aithority.com

NICE Named Market Share Leader In Workforce Optimization

DMG Consulting’s in-depth analysis reveals NICE is the market share leader of WFO, interaction analytics, WFM, quality management and recording solutions amongst WFO suite vendors. NICE announced that it has been recognized as the overall market share leader for total workforce optimization (WFO) by DMG Consulting LLC. The ‘Contact...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Esker To Acquire Majority Stake In Market Dojo, Enhancing Its Procure-To-Pay Suite

British startup Market Dojo revolutionizes procurement standards by offering a 100% cloud eSourcing solution. Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, announced that it has reached an agreement with the shareholders of Market Dojo Limited, a UK-based eProcurement software company. The agreement states that Esker will acquire 50.1% of the shares and voting rights in the company effective Q1 2022 and the remainder of Market Dojo shares after a period of four years.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SensoryCloud.ai Launches Cloud-Based Voice and Vision AI Services

Sensory Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator of machine learning solutions for speech recognition and biometric identification, announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory’s decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NetSfere Named To NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) To Advance UK Healthcare Digitization

NetSfere has earned a place in the NHS SBS Patient/Citizen Communication and Engagement Solutions Framework of £250 million through which all NHS organizations can access communication platforms. NetSfere , a global provider of next-generation secure and compatible messaging and mobility solutions, has been named an approved communication provider to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Travel Weekly

Hurtigruten Group appoints new chief commercial officer

Hurtigruten Group has appointed Steven Taylor in the newly created role of chief commercial officer following a team restructure. Chief sales and marketing officer Stine Steffensen Børke has left the travel company after three years and her responsibilities have been passed to Taylor. In his new role, Taylor will...
BUSINESS
Variety

BuzzFeed Taps Christian Baesler, CEO of Complex, as New Chief Operating Officer

BuzzFeed, after becoming a publicly traded company last month, named Christian Baesler — CEO of recent acquisition Complex Networks — as its first chief operating officer. Baesler will continue to serve as CEO of Complex. Based in New York City, he reports to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it closed the acquisition of Complex, buying the media company from previous owners Verizon and Hearst. In the newly created COO role, Baesler leads all revenue functions for BuzzFeed. Concurrent with his new appointment, Baesler announced two promotions: longtime BuzzFeed exec Ken Blom will serve as EVP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VentureBeat

ReadyWorks nabs $8M for AI that orchestrates enterprise infrastructure

Digital business makes enterprises more dependent on infrastructure, adding fuel to the booming infrastructure and operations (I&O) market. But it can be difficult for I&O vendors — which are responsible for the management of technology, information, and data — to see what digital infrastructure they have and ensure it delivers customer value. According to Gartner, vendors increasingly need tools to enable workloads to flow to the right environments and meet business needs to guide future upgrades. I&O functions are seeing shorter timelines, with technologies in deployment expected to reach adoption within the next six to 18 months.
SOFTWARE
uticaphoenix.net

Excellus BCBS appoints Cindy Langston as its first female chief information officer

Cindy Langston has been appointed as senior vice president and chief information officer at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the largest nonprofit health insurer in upstate New York. Langston is the company’s first female chief information officer in its 87-year history. “Cindy is an experienced and strategic leader with a proven...
UTICA, NY
martechseries.com

Databricks Appoints Naveen Zutshi as Chief Information Officer

Former Palo Alto Networks CIO joins Databricks’ leadership team. Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, today announced the appointment of transformative leader, Naveen Zutshi, as the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). Zutshi will lead the global information technology functions at Databricks and brings decades of IT leadership expertise to the role. He will join the company’s executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Spire Global Appoints Tim Braswell as Chief People Officer

Spire Global, Inc., a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services announced that it has appointed Tim Braswell as Chief People Officer. Mr. Braswell will report to Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire. As Chief People Officer, Mr. Braswell will oversee all aspects of...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Engage3 Adds Senior Leaders And Expands Board On The Heels Of Its Series D Financing As Growth Continues To Accelerate

Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, announced the addition of several industry veterans to its leadership team. CES 2022 News: Taiwan-Based Startup BaaSid To Showcase Blockchain-Based Products And Services At CES 2022. The company welcomed Stephen...
BUSINESS
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Iridium names Manjula Sriram as chief information officer

Iridium Communications Inc. today announced that Manjula Sriram has joined the company as Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO). Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Tom Fitzpatrick, Sriram is now responsible for leading Iridium’s Information Technology (IT) organization in implementing information systems to support both distributed and centralized business operations.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NETSCOUT and AWS Collaborate to Help ENGIE IT Migrate Services to the Cloud

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., a leading provider of security, service assurance, and business analytics, announced that it collaborated with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to support ENGIE IT in seamlessly migrating workloads and services to the cloud to support its digital transformation journey. ENGIE IT is the IT subsidiary of worldwide low-carbon energy supplier, ENGIE.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

TLine Is First To Launch Virtuozzo’s DevOps Platform-as-a-Service

New Virtuozzo Technology Enables Efficient, Automated Application Development in the Cloud; Rounds Out Service Provider’s Digital Solutions Portfolio. Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, announced that TLine is Latin America’s first digital and cloud service provider (CSP) to offer its DevOps Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Integrated with Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure (IaaS), DevOps PaaS expands TLine’s core digital offerings to include easy-to-use, easy-to-manage automated cloud application development and hosting. The combined IaaS and PaaS solution also demonstrates the first deployment of Virtuozzo’s full stack designed to empower service providers with revenue-generating, alternative cloud capabilities. DevOps PaaS is now available to businesses across Latin America and the U.S. through TLine’s ConnectNow marketplace.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Harris Acquires i2 Product Portfolio from IBM

Harris, a global vertical market software provider, has acquired the i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio of IBM, including the i2 Analyst’s Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) and i2 iBase platforms. The acquisition positions Harris to further deliver mission-critical applications for national defense, state & local law enforcement, maritime security as well as evidence management.
SOFTWARE
eturbonews.com

Sarovar Hotels Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Sarovar Hotels has appointed Manoj Soni as the new Chief Technology Officer. He will be based at Sarovar Corporate office in Gurugram, India. Mr. Soni has more than 25 years of experience as technology leader for Hospitality and Media Company. In his new role he will be responsible for the company’s digital transformation, overseeing IT operations, integrating new technology, cyber security, and risk management.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy